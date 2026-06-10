Heinrich Calls for Consideration of Conservation Bills, Bipartisan Cooperation on ENR Legislation

WASHINGTON — During a business meeting on the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee to consider pending legislation, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ranking Member of the Committee, criticized Chairman Mike Lee (R-Utah) for continuing to advance Republican priorities while leaving bipartisan and Democratic conservation, public lands, and other bills off the Committee’s vote list.

VIDEO: U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) delivers opening remarks at a hearing to consider pending legislation before the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, June 10, 2026.

“While I am always glad to see good legislation move through this committee, I am disappointed we have yet another business meeting where we are considering zero conservation bills,” Heinrich began. “My colleagues on the Democratic side of the dais have a long and growing list of priorities that continue to be left off the list of bills to be considered by the committee, many of which have received bipartisan support in this committee in the past.”

Heinrich highlighted several measures that have previously advanced through the Committee with bipartisan support but were once again denied votes, including the U.S. Senator Ron Wyden’s (D-Ore.) Oregon Recreation Enhancement Act, U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s (D-Nev.) Ruby Mountains Protection Act, and Heinrich’s own M.H Dutch Salmon Greater Gila Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. “For instance, the Oregon Recreation Enhancement Act has been reported three times, always with bipartisan support, but has been left off the final list of bills that will receive votes yet again. My own Gila River bill has been reported twice, with bipartisan support, but will not receive a vote today,” Heinrich continued, listing Democratic-led bills that are on the agenda, but won’t be voted on today.

“In fact, Senators Padilla and Hoeven each cosponsored the other’s bill in the pair to demonstrate the tie between the two. But today, we will only have a vote on Senator Hoeven’s bill, and Senator Padilla’s bill will be left behind,” Heinrich continued, referencing U.S. Senator Alex Padilla’s (D-Calif.) San Joaquin River Restoration Settlement Act.

After highlighting U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen’s (D-Md.) Justice Thurgood Marshall National Historic Site Establishment Act, Heinrich said, “In fact, we have another “affiliated area” bill that will be voted on today. It’s a bill to establish the Grand Village of the Natchez Indians and Jefferson College as affiliated areas of the National Park System. I have no objection to Senator Hyde Smith’s legislation, and I plan to vote for it, but I am extremely disappointed we will not have an opportunity to vote on similar legislation from Senator Van Hollen.”

Heinrich concluded by emphasizing that the Committee has limited legislative time remaining this Congress and urged members to return to the bipartisan cooperation that has historically made the Energy and Natural Resources Committee one of the Senate’s most productive committees.

“We have very few weeks of legislative business left in this Congress. I know that Senators on my side of the aisle desperately want to see their priority bills move forward, and that’s the point... I hope that we will take the opportunity to seek collaboration and compromise, so that we can move some of these bills forward,” Heinrich concluded.

A video of Heinrich’s opening remarks is here.

A transcript of Heinrich’s remarks as delivered is below:

While I am always glad to see good legislation move through this committee, I am disappointed we have yet another business meeting where we are considering zero conservation bills that are priorities for my members.

My colleagues on the Democratic side of the dais have a long and growing list of priorities that continue to be left off the list of bills to be voted on by the committee, many of which have received bipartisan support in this committee in the past.

For instance, the Oregon Recreation Enhancement Act has been reported three times, always with bipartisan support, but has been left off the list of final bills that will receive votes yet again.

My own Gila River bill has been reported twice, with bipartisan support, but will not receive a vote today.

The Ruby Mountains Protection Act from Senator Cortez Masto, also reported by this committee in three previous Congresses with bipartisan support and will not receive a vote today.

S. 1413, the San Joaquin River Restoration Settlement Act Funding Authorization, sponsored by Senator Padilla, moved last Congress as part of a bipartisan pair with S. 4040, the Dakota Water Resources Act Amendments, sponsored by Senator Hoeven.

In fact, Senators Padilla and Hoeven each cosponsored the other’s bill in the pair to demonstrate the tie between the two.

But today, we will only have a vote on Senator Hoeven’s bill, and Senator Padilla’s bill will be left behind.

I am also disappointed that some newer bills put forth by Democratic Senators will not receive consideration today.

S. 791, sponsored by Senator Van Hollen, would establish the Justice Thurgood Marshall School as an affiliated area of the National Park System.

The future Supreme Court Justice received his elementary education at this segregated school, and then grew up to argue the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case before the Supreme Court that required American schools to desegregate.

Senator Van Hollen’s bill would not make this site a new National Park System unit; it would simply allow the site to be named an “affiliated area” of the National Park System and to be eligible for technical assistance from the Park Service.

The non-profit organization that manages the site today would continue to own, operate, and manage it. This isn’t a question of adding new NPS units to the system; it’s simply a bill to allow for coordination and support for a site that commemorates one of the most significant civil rights leaders of the last hundred years.

In fact, we have another “affiliated area” bill that will be voted on today. It’s a bill to establish the Grand Village of the Natchez Indians and Jefferson College as affiliated areas of the National Park System.

I have no objection to Senator Hyde Smith’s legislation, and I plan to vote for it, but I am extremely disappointed that we will not have an opportunity to vote on similar legislation from Senator Van Hollen.

We have very few weeks of legislative business left in this Congress.

I know that Senators on my side of the aisle desperately want to see their priority bills move forward, and that’s the point.

This is not about controversial or noncontroversial.

It's about being responsive to what members' priorities actually are.

I hope that we will take the opportunity to seek collaboration and compromise, so that we can move some of these bills forward.

###