CO 52 weekend closure planned east of WCR 21 from June 12 to 15

Weld County – Colorado Department of Transportation construction on Colorado Highway 52 will impact travelers west of the City of Fort Lupton this weekend (June 12 to 15).

From Friday, June 12, at 7 p.m. through Monday, June 15, at 5 a.m., CO 52 will be closed to all traffic just east of Weld County Road 21 while crews replace a drainage pipe beneath the highway. Due to the deep excavations required within a narrow work zone, a full highway closure is necessary to safely install the large pipe.

Local access to properties between WCR 21 and WCR 23 will be maintained from the east only. A signed detour for through traffic on CO 52 will direct motorists to use I-25 on the west and US Highway 85 on the east to either CO 7 or CO 66 to bypass the closure.

This work is weather-dependent, and the schedule is subject to change. Message boards along the corridor and the project hotline (720-743-0775) will provide the latest schedule updates.

Detour map for CO 52 closure east of WCR 21 from June 12 to 15, 2026



This drainage work is part of a larger resurfacing project that will improve nine miles of CO 52 between I-25 and US 85 (Mile Points 11 to 20). Starting later this spring, resurfacing work will include replacing worn pavement in travel lanes, turn lanes and shoulders to improve driving conditions and extend the life of the roadway. Project safety improvements include bridge repairs and guardrail upgrades. Construction is expected to take about eight months, with completion anticipated in December 2026. All work is weather-dependent, and the construction schedule may change.

CDOT is committed to improving mobility in northeast Colorado. This project benefits the public by enhancing safety for travelers, providing a smoother driving surface and increasing the longevity of the highway.

Travel Impacts

Daytime work (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.), lane closures and traffic shifts are expected on CO 52 between I-25 and Ridgeway Boulevard through July.

As CO 52 construction moves east of Ridgeway Boulevard this summer, general work hours will switch to 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning with occasional daytime lane closures, extended hours and weekend work.

The project may require single lane operations with flaggers alternating traffic for one direction of CO 52 at a time during bridge repairs.

Adjacent property access will be maintained during construction.

Temporary rough driving surfaces may be present during paving operations.

Speed limit and vehicle width restrictions will be in place as needed.

Project Contact Information

For additional information about this project, contact the project team.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!