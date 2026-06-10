Weigh-in-Motion improvements set to start in Platteville

Platteville — Phase one of a Colorado Department of Transportation project to replace aging Weigh-In-Motion sensors and other related equipment is scheduled to begin at the Platteville Weigh Station next week.

Work begins on Monday, June 15, at the Platteville Weigh Station on US 85, 16 miles south of Greeley. Drivers can expect the following lane closures:

Monday, June 15, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.: Right and left lanes closed southbound. Drivers will utilize the right shoulder for approximately ½ mile

Tuesday, June 16, 12 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Right and left lanes closed southbound. Drivers will utilize the right shoulder for approximately ½ mile

Wednesday, June 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Right lane closed southbound

Wednesday, June 17, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Right lane closed northbound

Thursday, June 18, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Left lane closed southbound

Drivers should be prepared for reduced speeds and delays during higher traffic periods.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, June 19.

The project involves the removal and replacement of the existing concrete, WIM scales, sensors and other system equipment.

WIM technology allows trucks to be weighed at highway speeds without requiring them to stop at a weigh station scale. Doing so significantly increases the number of trucks that can be weighed, improving traffic flow and road safety around each station. A WIM system also helps reduce emissions by eliminating idling and it protects the state’s bridges and road surfaces by quickly identifying overweight vehicles.

Upon completion at Platteville, the project shifts, sequentially, to the following weigh stations:

I-76 – Fort Morgan

I-25 - Monument

I-70 - Limon

I-25 - Trinidad

I-70 - Loma

US 50 - Lamar

I-70 - Dumont

Work is expected to take approximately one to four weeks, depending on the specific project requirements at each weigh station. Additional information regarding traffic impacts will be distributed before work begins at each location.

The project is expected to be completed in fall 2026.

Fleetworthy is the prime contractor for the project.

Additional Information

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

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