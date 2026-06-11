New Dimensions Health Announces First Investment

NDH Fund Backs SoCal Company Pioneering Outpatient IR at Scale

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Dimensions Health (NDH) Fund today announced its first investment in ELMNT IR, a multi-site outpatient interventional radiology company. ELMNT IR was co-founded by Steven Yecies, Founder and Managing Partner of NDH Fund.

ELMNT IR is uniquely moving the growing field of interventional radiology into an outpatient setting at scale. By transitioning to an outpatient environment, the company offers enhanced access, clinical quality, and a better experience to patients and referring physicians while dramatically reducing the cost of services. This is a continuation of moving care to ambulatory settings as new technologies allow for less invasive procedures.

The investment marks an important milestone for NDH Fund as it begins deploying capital into high-growth companies focused on innovation and long-term value creation in the healthcare services, digital health, healthcare IT and healthcare AI sectors. “Launching NDH, starting ELMNT IR and leading this first investment represents a significant milestone and is an example of how we create proprietary investment opportunities for our limited partners,” said Yecies. “I have been deeply involved in establishing ELMNT IR with my clinical co-founders and am excited about our common vision and rapid growth.”

ELMNT IR Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Steinberger MD added, “Steven and other NDH resources bring a wealth of experience, industry relationships, and a track record of creating long-term value that we are looking to leverage to help grow the Company and meet the potential for interventional radiology in an outpatient setting.”

About ELMNT IR

ELMNT IR is building the first meaningful multisite, multistate company providing outpatient interventional radiology services that offers patients and referring providers enhanced access to high quality services at price points far lower than can be achieved in an inpatient environment. ELMNT IR is currently operating in the Southern California market and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About NDH Fund

NDH Fund is a private investment firm founded and managed by Steven Yecies that focuses on making $50-$250 million investments in innovative early-stage and growth-oriented companies in the healthcare services and healthcare IT sectors. The firm partners with founders and management teams to help scale businesses by providing capital, access to industry partnerships and designing and building key capabilities to enable growth. Yecies is a veteran of over 50 prior investments in the field having previously worked as a Partner at OrbiMed Advisors, Kain Capital, Chronic Health Capital and Spanos & Yecies.

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