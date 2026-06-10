Governor Braun Celebrates Bridge Advisors’ Planned Rapid Growth to Support Evansville Business Community

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Governor Mike Braun today announced Bridge Advisors, a modern accounting and advisory firm dedicated to serving its local business community, will expand its operations in Evansville, creating up to 75 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2030.





“Indiana is proud to be home to nearly 600,000 small businesses statewide, and we are excited that Bridge Advisors is expanding its presence in southern Indiana,” said Gov. Braun. “This forward-looking company is not only creating new jobs and growing wages in Evansville, but it is supporting the broader regional economy.”





Bridge Advisors will invest $2.5 million over the next several years to establish and equip a 13,579-square-foot office space at One Main Street in Evansville, co-locating with its affiliated alternative investment services firm, Bridge Alternatives. Bridge Advisors employs seven full-time team members today and will continue hiring toward its new job goal. The company expects its team to reach approximately 20 by the end of this year and up to 75 by the end of 2030. New positions will include professionals specializing in accounting and finance across a full suite of CPA services and are expected to offer wages significantly higher than the Vanderburgh County average.





Bridge Advisors was launched on January 1, 2026, as an investment of eFund, an Evansville-based, founder-led private equity fund created to support the growth and success of the local economy. The firm is designed to be a modern and innovative accounting firm, providing white-glove service and tech-enabled solutions to better serve today’s businesses. Bridge Advisors will focus on supporting companies across southern Indiana, with a particular focus on succession planning and transitions for legacy businesses, ensuring that these long-time Hoosier businesses remain a core part of Indiana’s economy.





“We are building Bridge Advisors for the future,” said Logan Bitter, co-founder and managing partner of eFund. “With a focus on technology and talent, and a firm commitment to Evansville, a high-caliber market with exceptional universities and no big-four competition, we are uniquely positioned to attract and develop the next generation of leaders in the profession.”





Bridge Advisors was launched as part of the eFund vision – connecting local capital with local talent and assets. The company is dedicated to putting people first and providing proactive services, while serving as a true business partner to its client base. The firm will also seek to provide owners of regional CPA firms with succession opportunities through M&A.



