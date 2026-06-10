Gov. Braun Tees Off with TaylorMade Golf to Celebrate North American Distribution Expansion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Governor Mike Braun joined executives of TaylorMade Golf Co. today in Vanderburgh County to break ground on the company’s new North American Distribution Center. The company, joined by representatives of the state, the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership and Vanderburgh County, hosted a ceremonial wedge shot to celebrate TaylorMade’s growth that will create up to 50 new, high-wage jobs.





“Today is a great day for southwest Indiana as we celebrate this expansion for TaylorMade Golf and Sun Day Red here in Vanderburgh County,” said Gov. Braun. “This growth is a testament to the trust companies place in Hoosiers to deliver premier, top-quality brands – and most importantly, it will create new, high-paying job opportunities for workers.”





TaylorMade moved its warehouse and distribution operations to Evansville in 2017 and, in February, announced a multimillion-dollar investment to grow its operations with a new, built-to-suit facility on 53 acres at 6700 Petersburg Rd. The expanded footprint will enable the company to support increased demand for its TaylorMade and Sun Day Red products, putting Hoosiers at the center of shipping millions of products annually to customers across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.





"Evansville has been a tremendous partner for TaylorMade Golf and Sun Day Red, and this new distribution center is a reflection of our confidence in this community and the incredible team we've built here,” said Jessica Delgado, associate director of PMO Operations at TaylorMade Golf. “We're excited for what's ahead."





The company plans to begin moving into its new North American Distribution Center in early 2027 and start hiring for new positions later this year. New positions will offer average salaries 125% of the Vanderburgh County average.





"When a company like TaylorMade chooses to expand here, it’s a strong vote of confidence in Vanderburgh County, said Vanderburgh County Commission President Justin Elpers. “We’re excited to support their continued success."





Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Carlsbad, California, TaylorMade manufactures high-performance golf equipment—including clubs, golf balls, accessories, and apparel—and is an industry leader in equipment customization and personalization. Sun Day Red is a golf-inspired performance lifestyle brand created in partnership with 15-time major championship winner Tiger Woods, that offers a full range of premium apparel and footwear. TaylorMade's history of innovation includes groundbreaking products like Qi4D Drivers, TP5/TP5x Golf Balls, and P·Series irons. Its extensive portfolio of athletes includes Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Charley Hull, and Maria Fassi, among others



