Governor Braun Announces Multi-Million-Dollar JD North America HQ Expansion

FISHERS, Ind. (June 10, 2026) – Indiana Governor Mike Braun today announced JD North America, home to the JD Sports and Finish Line brands, will expand its headquarters in central Indiana, moving to a larger space in the Fishers District, anchoring the city’s culinary and entertainment hub and paving the way for new high-wage jobs.

“Indiana’s strong sports economy makes us the ideal destination for JD North America and its continued growth,” said Gov. Braun. “As a global company, JD North America chose to invest in central Indiana over plenty of other options because of our pro-growth business climate and our talented Hoosier workforce. This expansion will retain hundreds of jobs in central Indiana and create 200 more, high-paying job opportunities in the coming years.”

JD North America, a subsidiary of UK-based JD Group, will purchase and renovate The Link at Fishers District, a more than 355,000-square-foot property with five interconnected buildings along I-69 just north of 106th Street. The new space will grow the company’s current headquarters footprint in Indianapolis and allow it to create a modern, talent-focused space that reflects its brand as a premier athletic and lifestyle retailer.





The company plans to begin renovations in 2027. Once complete, the new headquarters will host JD North America’s existing central Indiana workforce of approximately 400 team members as well as up to 200 new hires in the next few years. The company will retain its distribution center location in Indianapolis along with its approximately 500 employees. JD North America’s headquarters expansion will support the company’s long-term talent retention and attraction efforts.

"As JD Group continues to expand its global footprint, strengthening our North American headquarters here in Indiana is a top priority,” said John Hall, CEO and managing director of JD North America. “This investment in the Fishers District gives us the runway we need to keep innovating and growing. We’re creating a premier, talent-driven workplace that matches the energy of our retail stores. We love calling Indiana home, and we’re proud to drive job growth and economic momentum in the state that has supported us for decades."

JD Group, established in 1981, is a leading global omnichannel retailer of sports fashion and outdoor brands. The company started with a single store and now operates approximately 4,850 stores across 49 countries with a strong presence in the UK, Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. In 2018, JD Group announced plans to acquire Indianapolis-founded Finish Line, one of the largest retailers of premium multi-branded athletic footwear, apparel and accessories in the US.

About the Indiana Office of Commerce

The State of Indiana’s Office of Commerce was created by Governor Mike Braun to align and accelerate the state’s economic development efforts and is led by Indiana Secretary of Commerce David J. Adams.

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Media Contact:

Macaira O’Connell (JD North America) – 219.378.6880 or moconnell@jdnorthamerica.com

Charlie Tinkle (Commerce) – 317.864.0992 or ctinkle@iedc.in.gov