D&G Construction Earns Best of Houzz 2026 in Both Service and Design, Extending a Multi-Year Run

Best of Houzz Awards D&G Construction Logo Denver Kitchen Project

Boulder County design-build firm recognized by the Houzz community across nearly a decade of Service and Design awards

Sustained recognition across design and service, over multiple years, is the most honest signal we can offer a homeowner who is trying to vet a firm from the outside.” — Gina Palombo-Dinkel, Co-Founder.

LAFAYETTE, CO, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D&G Construction, a design-build firm serving Boulder County, Colorado. has been awarded Best of Houzz 2026 in both the Service and Design categories, continuing a recognition history that spans nearly a decade on the platform.

Best of Houzz Service is awarded to professionals who earn top ratings from clients, and Best of Houzz Design recognizes firms whose work is most popular among the Houzz community. D&G Construction has received Best of Houzz Service in 2026, 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2019, 2018, and 2017, and Best of Houzz Design in 2026, 2025, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019. The firm currently holds a [4.9] rating across [117] reviews on Houzz.

For homeowners vetting a firm for a substantial remodel, repeated recognition across both categories is a meaningful signal. The Service awards reflect a consistent client experience over multiple years, and the Design awards reflect work the Houzz community returns to. Together they speak to the two things high-budget homeowners weigh most: that the process will hold and that the finished work will meet a higher standard.

D&G Construction works as a single accountable team across design, permitting, and construction, delivering whole-home remodels, basement finishes, and kitchen remodels for high-budget homeowners in Boulder County. The firm designs and specifies every detail before construction begins, coordinates all trades in-house, and keeps clients informed with weekly updates.

Homeowners can view the firm’s portfolio and reviews, and begin a planning consultation, at dghomepro.com.



About D&G Construction

D&G Construction, a design-build firm serving Denver and Boulder County, Colorado. The firm delivers whole-home remodels, basement finishes, and kitchen remodels for high-budget homeowners across the six Boulder County markets of Boulder, Louisville, Lafayette, Superior, Erie, and Longmont. Every project combines design, permitting, and construction under one accountable team, with each detail designed, specified, and priced before work begins. Based in Lafayette, Colorado, D&G Construction is licensed and insured in Colorado. Learn more at dghomepro.com.

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