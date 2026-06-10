Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles Launches '2026 K-Pop Academy in Seattle'

2026 K-Pop Academy in Seattle

A Special K-Pop Journey with Seattle Fans

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ▶ Exhibition Title: 2026 K-Pop Academy in Seattle▶ Hosted/Organized by: Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles (KCCLA)▶ Cooperation by: Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Seattle, America K-POP Association (AKA)▶ Dates / Venues: June 15 (Mon) – June 18 (Thu), 2026 / AKA Bellevue Dance StudioThe Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles (KCCLA, Director Haedon Lee), in partnership with the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Seattle and the American K-POP Association (AKA), will present the 2026 K-Pop Academy in Seattle from June 15 to June 18, 2026.The K-Pop Academy is an interactive cultural education program designed for international K-pop fans to learn K-pop choreography from professional instructors and experience performing on stage. Through dance and performance, participants gain a deeper understanding of Korean culture while connecting with fellow K-pop enthusiasts. Participants will be selected through an open application process for K-pop fans in the Seattle area. During the three-day program, they will receive intensive training, learn K-pop choreography, participate in rehearsals, and prepare for a final showcase performance.This year’s academy will feature renowned choreographers Redy and Amy, who appeared on Mnet’s hit dance competition program Street Woman Fighter. They will provide hands-on instruction covering choreography, stage presence, performance techniques, and overall production of a K-pop stage. After three days of intensive training at AKA Dance Studio in Bellevue, participants will take the stage on June 18 as part of the 2026 Seattle Korean Cultural Festival, held at the Mural Amphitheater at Seattle Center.The 2026 Seattle Korean Cultural Festival is jointly organized by the Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles, the Korean Association of Greater Seattle, and the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Seattle. Held in connection with the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, the festival will introduce the richness and diversity of Korean culture to Seattle residents and soccer fans from around the world.The festival will feature a wide range of cultural programs, including K-pop, traditional Korean music, world music performances, a Hanbok fashion show, K-beauty experiences, and hands-on Korean cultural activities. As part of the festival’s main stage program, K-Pop Academy participants will present the choreography they have prepared under the guidance of Redy and Amy.In addition, the festival will showcase special performances by Redy and Amy, as well as collaborative stages featuring local U.S. dancers. These performances will highlight artistic exchange between Korean and American performers through the universal language of K-pop and are expected to be among the festival’s major highlights.More than a dance workshop, the 2026 K-Pop Academy in Seattle is designed as a cultural exchange program that allows young people in the United States to experience, understand, and engage with Korean culture through K-pop. KCCLA also hopes to strengthen partnerships with local K-pop communities and arts organizations in the Seattle area while expanding opportunities for broader cultural collaboration.“K-pop has become a powerful cultural platform that enables young people around the world to engage with and better understand Korean culture,” said Haedon Lee, Director of the Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles. “We hope this year’s K-Pop Academy will provide participants with a memorable experience and further deepen their interest in Korean culture.”The program is open to applicants in the Seattle area, and final participants will be selected based on their application materials and submitted dance video. Additional information can be found on the Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles website at https://la.korean-culture.org/ and on its official social media channels.

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