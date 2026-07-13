Henna Haroon & Associates Expands Aviation Practice, Adding Former Airline Executives to Lead Strategic Operations

Henna Haroon & Associates - Choorah Singh & Patrick Fennell

The global firm pairs its commercial strategy roots with deep operational expertise to bridge the gap between boardroom ambition and functional reality.

Bringing this level of commercial and operational expertise together under one roof gives our aviation clients a strategic capability unmatched in the industry.” — Henna Haroon, Founder and CEO of HH&A

DUBLIN, IRELAND, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Henna Haroon & Associates (HH&A) , the global strategic advisory and execution firm, today announced from its European hub in Dublin that former airline executives Patrick Fennell and Choorah Singh have joined as Associates. The move advances the firm beyond its commercial roots and deeper into operational expertise, cementing aviation as its flagship practice.Known for helping global companies in aviation, energy, and technology with positioning, commercial strategy, and demand generation, HH&A now pairs that commercial strength with executives who have run airlines and led large-scale operational transformations.The firm's approach rests on judgment, access, credibility, and embedded execution. This model provides clients with unmatched flexibility, deploying senior practitioners who work seamlessly inside a client's business, adapt to real-time challenges, and stay until the job is done.PATRICK FENNELL: STRATEGIC ADVISORY & TRANSFORMATION SPECIALIST Fennell is a global aviation executive with more than 20 years of leadership experience and over a decade in C-suite roles across airline operations, strategy, and transformation. His deep regional expertise spans Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, having held leadership roles at one of Asia's largest airlines, leading regional carriers in Europe, and specialist operators in the Middle East.Having navigated complex environments across low-cost, regional, full-service, and cargo models, Fennell brings specialized expertise in operational and digital transformation, regulatory affairs, airline start-ups, restructuring, MRO strategy, and executive advisory."Airline success relies on operational reliability," said Fennell. "Too many consulting firms arrive with generic playbooks and leave airlines tied to systems they don't need. I joined HH&A because they focus on the judgment required to actually fix what's broken."CHOORAH SINGH: AI & OPERATIONAL MODERNIZATION Singh is an airline operations executive with more than two decades of experience across Europe and Asia. He has led operational and digital transformations at major carriers including Ryanair and Air India, guided complex fleet integrations, and built operational frameworks from the ground up for high-growth airline startups.He specializes in operational performance, systems modernization, and the integration of applied AI into live airline environments. To further this technical edge, he is currently completing a Diploma in Advanced Artificial Intelligence in Business at University College Dublin."Boardroom tech strategies often fall apart during a disruption. Advanced technology only drives value if the foundational systems can support it under pressure. True transformation requires building that underlying operational stability first."PAIRING COMMERCIAL STRENGTH WITH OPERATIONAL DEPTHThe additions build on the firm's existing aviation practice, which includes Tony Merrigan, Principal Associate & Senior Advisor, a four-decade aviation veteran and former Irish Aviation Authority executive. HH&A continues to serve clients across aviation, energy, technology, and private equity.About Henna Haroon & AssociatesHenna Haroon & Associates (HH&A) is a global strategic advisory firm serving companies across the energy, technology, capital, and flagship aviation sectors. The firm bridges the gap between commercial strategy and complex market realities by putting executives who have actually run global operations into the room to drive market positioning, infrastructure development, and strategic operations. Headquartered in Houston with a deep footprint in Europe, HH&A delivers the elite business transformation and structural clarity required to dominate high-stakes industries. Learn more at hennaharoon.com.

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