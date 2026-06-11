Juici Patties Opens First Georgia Location in Atlanta, Marking Major Milestone in U.S. Expansion

Murine and Kevin, Juici Patties Atlanta Franchise Owners

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juici Patties is proud to announce the opening of its first location in Georgia, bringing the iconic Jamaican restaurant brand to Atlanta as part of its continued expansion across the United States. Located at 860 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30318, the restaurant officially opened its doors on June 1, 2026.

The new location is owned and operated by franchisees Kevin and Murine, a husband-and-wife team whose personal connection to the brand spans years. Murine was born and raised in Jamaica, while Kevin, originally from the Netherlands, discovered Juici Patties through visits to Jamaica with his wife and quickly became a fan of the brand's signature patties and authentic flavors.

Having called Atlanta home for more than two decades, the couple saw an opportunity to introduce one of Jamaica's most beloved food traditions to a city known for its diversity, strong Caribbean community, and appreciation for international cuisine.

"Opening Juici Patties in Atlanta means bringing a little piece of Jamaican comfort closer to home," said Kevin and Murine. "We are excited to share a brand that means so much to us with the city we love."

Atlanta represents an important milestone for Juici Patties USA as the brand continues expanding its footprint beyond its established markets in Florida and New York. The company believes the city's large Jamaican and Caribbean population, combined with its growing community of adventurous food lovers, makes it an ideal location for introducing more consumers to authentic Jamaican patties.

The restaurant offers Juici Patties' signature menu, including its popular Spicy Beef Patty, which has already emerged as a customer favorite among Atlanta guests. Customers are also embracing Bigga soft drinks, one of Jamaica's most recognizable beverage brands. In addition, the restaurant is introducing many first-time visitors to a classic Jamaican pairing: a savory patty served inside a warm cocoa bread, a combination enjoyed throughout Jamaica for generations.

Since opening, the Atlanta location has received an enthusiastic response from both customers and the surrounding community. The franchise owners credit much of the early momentum to strong local support and widespread visibility across social media platforms, particularly TikTok.

"We are incredibly grateful for the warm welcome we've received," said the owners. "The support from the community has exceeded our expectations."

Several local organizations and community leaders have visited the restaurant and expressed appreciation for the investment being made in the neighborhood. Members of the Atlanta Police

Department and leaders from the Donald Lee Hollowell community have personally welcomed the business, while residents have voiced support for the employment opportunities being created through the restaurant's opening.

The Atlanta location is expected to be the first of several Juici Patties restaurants throughout Georgia. While the company remains focused on establishing its newest location, additional expansion opportunities are already being explored across the state.

As Juici Patties continues its growth across the United States, the company remains committed to sharing authentic Jamaican flavors, creating opportunities for local entrepreneurs, and building meaningful connections within the communities it serves.

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ABOUT JUICI PATTIES

Founded in Jamaica in 1980, Juici Patties is the island's largest quick-service restaurant brand, known for its signature Jamaican patties and authentic Caribbean cuisine. The company has grown into a household name throughout Jamaica and is rapidly expanding throughout the United States through company-owned and franchised locations. Juici Patties USA continues to build on the brand's legacy by bringing authentic Jamaican flavors, cultural pride, and entrepreneurial opportunities to communities across the country.

For more information about the Atlanta location or future expansion plans, please contact Sheri-Gaye Johnson.

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