Local Father and 'The Podcast Doctor' Seeks Lifesaving Kidney Donor as Community Rallies Around Birthday Benefit Soirée

Stage 5 Kidney Failure Sparks Urgent Search for Living Donor While Community Raises Awareness and Financial Support Through the Kidney for Phil Campaign

The reality is that getting tested could save a life. Even if you are not a direct match, there may still be options available through paired donation programs. The first step is simply finding out.” — August Hillery, Campaign Organizer

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every birthday is a reason to celebrate. This year, one Florida entrepreneur is celebrating something far more precious than another year of life. He is fighting for the chance to keep living it.Friends, family members, business leaders, healthcare advocates, and community supporters are coming together for the Kidney for Phil Benefit Soirée, a special birthday celebration and awareness event dedicated to helping Phil Byrd, widely known as “The Podcast Doctor,” find a living kidney donor and raise critical support as he battles Stage 5 kidney failure.The event serves three important purposes: to identify a potential living kidney donor, raise financial support for mounting medical and treatment-related expenses, and educate the public about the lifesaving impact of living organ donation.At just 38 years old, Phil Byrd has spent close to two decades helping entrepreneurs, organizations, and thought leaders amplify their voices through podcasting, media production, and digital storytelling. Today, he is sharing his own story and asking the community for help.“My entire career has been about helping others tell their stories. Now I’m sharing mine,” said Byrd. “I am asking people to learn about living donation, get tested if they are able, and help me continue being here for my son, my family, and the people I serve.”Phil's diagnosis of Stage 5 kidney failure has created an urgent need for a kidney transplant. While dialysis can help sustain life, a living donor transplant offers the best opportunity for improved health and quality of life.Beyond his health battle, Phil is a devoted father to his 13 year old son, Dominic, who has severe autism and depends on his father’s love, guidance, and daily support. The search for a donor is not simply about extending one life. It is about preserving a family, maintaining hope, and ensuring a father can continue being present for his child.The Kidney for Phil campaign is encouraging individuals to learn whether they may qualify as living donors. Phil's blood type is B Positive; however, many transplant programs offer paired donation options that may allow people who are not direct matches to still help facilitate a lifesaving transplant.“Most people assume they cannot help,” said August Hillery, the campaign organizer. “The reality is that getting tested could save a life. Even if you are not a direct match, there may still be options available through paired donation programs. The first step is simply finding out.”The Kidney for Phil Benefit Soirée will bring together community members, entrepreneurs, healthcare advocates, media professionals, and supporters for an evening focused on hope, awareness, and action. Guests will learn about Phil’s journey, hear about the importance of living organ donation, discover ways to support the campaign, and help spread a message that one donor can change an entire family's future.EVENT DETAILSKidney for Phil Benefit Soirée: A Birthday Celebration with PurposeDate: Saturday, July 11, 2026 | 5-8PMLocation: 712 West Amelia St. Orlando, FL 32805Purpose:• Find a Living Kidney Donor• Raise Financial Support for Medical and Related Expenses• Increase Awareness About Living Organ Donation• Celebrate Life, Hope, and CommunityPurchase Tickets:Learn More:HOW THE COMMUNITY CAN HELP• Get Tested to Become a Living Donor• Attend the Benefit Soirée• Make a Monetary Donation• Become a Sponsor or Community Partner• Share Phil’s Story on Social Media• Connect the Campaign with Potential Donors, Healthcare Advocates, and Media OutletsMEDIA INVITEDMembers of the media are encouraged to attend, interview Phil Byrd and campaign organizers, cover the event, and help spread awareness about living kidney donation. Interview opportunities, photographs, video content, and additional campaign information are available upon request.ABOUT PHIL BYRDKnown professionally as “The Podcast Doctor,” Phil Byrd is a respected media strategist, podcast producer, entrepreneur, and community advocate who has helped countless businesses, professionals, and organizations elevate their message through digital media and storytelling. He is currently battling Stage 5 kidney failure and actively seeking a living kidney donor through the Kidney for Phil campaign.CALL TO ACTIONAre You a Match?Get Tested. Be a Lifeline.Every donor inquiry, every ticket purchased, every sponsorship secured, every social media share, and every dollar donated brings Phil one step closer to receiving the lifesaving kidney transplant he urgently needs.Whether you can give financially, attend the event, share the campaign, or explore becoming a living donor, your support has the power to save a life and provide hope for an entire family.

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