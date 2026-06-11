Pure Benchmarks Launches Peer-Based Retail Investor Benchmark as Alternative to S&P 500 Default

Pure Benchmarks platform dashboard Pure Benchmarks peer benchmark comparison Pure Benchmarks Hetty AI

Pure Benchmarks introduces a verified peer benchmark built from real investor portfolios — addressing a data gap documented by regulators for decades.

Retail investors have lacked access to verified peer performance data for decades. Pure Benchmarks was built to address that gap.” — Shawn Tierney, Founder, Pure Benchmarks

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pure Benchmarks today announced the launch of a retail investor benchmarking platform that aggregates anonymous verified portfolio data across nine asset allocation categories to produce peer performance benchmarks derived entirely from real investor accounts.The platform addresses a long-documented gap in retail investor data access. For nearly five decades the S&P 500 — an index of 500 large cap US companies selected by committee — has served as the default performance benchmark for the majority of retail investors, including those whose portfolios include bonds, international stocks, small cap equities, or other allocations outside 100% US large cap equity.Until recently the technology infrastructure required to securely aggregate anonymous retail investor portfolio data across multiple brokerages in real time did not exist at scale. The widespread consumer adoption of financial technology and the regulatory framework enabling consumer-permissioned data access have only become available in recent years, making a platform like Pure Benchmarks technically feasible for the first time.Independent performance data allows investors to evaluate whether the advisory services they pay for are delivering results consistent with comparable peers in the same risk category — a standard accountability measure common across service industries.DALBAR's Quantitative Analysis of Investor Behavior, published March 2025, found that the average equity investor underperformed the market by 848 basis points in 2024 — the 15th consecutive year of underperformance. Peer reviewed research identifies the primary drivers of this behavioral gap as fear, media noise, and the absence of reliable objective data at the moment investors need it most.The issue has drawn attention from lawmakers and regulators for decades. Senator Elizabeth Warren's official September 2024 Senate investigation concluded: "Americans who work hard and save for retirement should be able to go to a financial advisor and rely on them to give the best advice — but right now, that is not always the case." SEC Chair Gary Gensler testified: "Disclosure is important but not sufficient when it comes to acting in a retail investor's best interest." Senator Kirsten Gillibrand stated: "Americans deserve financial markets that are fair, transparent, and not tilted in favor of those with privileged access."Pure Benchmarks aggregates portfolio data anonymously across nine defined asset allocation categories ranging from 90% income/10% stock to 100% stock. Each investor is compared only to peers with a matching risk profile, ensuring comparisons are made between investors with matching asset allocations rather than against a broad market index. The resulting benchmark — derived from participating verified accounts — reflects actual investor performance rather than a constructed index model.Portfolio data is delivered directly from investor financial institutions through read-only API connections. Like the principle behind blockchain, the data cannot be manipulated, gamed, or controlled by any single entity. No wealth management firm, third party, or outside entity has access to alter or influence the data. The platform does not provide investment advice or recommendations.The platform includes Community Nests — firm-specific peer groups that allow investors to see how their portfolio ranks among other verified accounts at their own brokerage in the same asset allocation category. An AI named Hetty operates exclusively on verified portfolio and objective market data with no internet access, providing investors with historical context on their portfolio's performance during previous market conditions."Retail investors have lacked access to verified peer performance data for decades. Pure Benchmarks was built to address that gap," said Shawn Tierney, Founder of Pure Benchmarks."The platform gives investors objective data to evaluate wealth manager performance by asset allocation category, which has historically required referrals or advisor matching services to navigate," Tierney said.Full Documented History and Important Disclosures About Pure BenchmarksPure Benchmarks is a retail investor benchmarking platform that aggregates anonymous verified portfolio performance data across nine asset allocation categories. The platform connects investor accounts from major brokerages via read-only API and produces peer benchmarks derived entirely from real investors, real portfolios, and real performance. Pure Benchmarks was founded by Shawn Tierney, a former wealth manager who spent 10 years in the wealth management industry.

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