Indian Home-Services Sector Formalising Faster Than Public Markets Reflect, ProNearMe Report Finds

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Findings from a 5,000-respondent survey: verified-platform adoption tripled, blue-collar wages outpacing white-collar, 47% report fraud by service pros.

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProNearMe's 2026 State of Indian Home Services report, drawing on a survey of 5,000 customers and service professionals across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru, finds verified-platform adoption tripling in two years, skilled blue-collar wages outpacing white-collar growth, and recurring-revenue subscription models reshaping the unit economics of the sector



ProNearMe Private Limited, the Indian home-services platform that connects urban customers with verified service professionals across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru, today released its 2026 State of Indian Home Services report. The report draws on a survey programme covering more than 5,000 respondents across customer and service-professional segments, conducted between January and April 2026.

The report identifies five structural shifts underway in India's home-services sector, a market valued at approximately INR 40,000 crore (around USD 4.8 billion) annually, growing at 18 to 22 per cent year-on-year, of which roughly 80 per cent currently sits in the unorganised area-based market.

Key findings

1. Verified-platform adoption among urban women homeowners has tripled. Sixty-one per cent of women homeowners surveyed in Delhi-NCR said they had moved from area-based local service professionals to verified platforms within the past 24 months, against 18 per cent in 2023. Pricing was not the driver. The shift was led by trust mechanics: identity verification, upfront pricing and post-job recourse.

2. Skilled blue-collar wages are now growing faster than white-collar wages. Service-professional earnings on the ProNearMe platform across four trades, air-conditioning service, plumbing, electrical work and carpentry, grew 14.8 per cent year-on-year for the financial year ending March 2026, against 9.3 per cent for corporate-India white-collar wages as tracked by Aon's India Salary Increase Survey. Air-conditioning technicians on the platform now earn INR 52,000 to 78,000 (around USD 625 to 940) per month, up from INR 40,000 to 58,000 a year earlier.

3. Forty-seven per cent of urban homeowners report being scammed by a service professional in the past 24 months. Sixty-two per cent of those scammed never filed a complaint with any authority, platform or resident-welfare association. The reporting gap means consumer-fraud statistics in Indian regulatory datasets significantly understate actual incidence. The average loss per incident was INR 4,800 (around USD 58).

4. Generation Z urban customers are outsourcing tasks their parents performed themselves. Customers aged 18 to 28 book 3.4 service calls per month on average, against 1.7 for the 30 to 55 cohort. Categories driving the rise include light-bulb replacement, smart-home device setup, curtain installation and flat-pack furniture assembly. Average booking value is lower at INR 420, but the frequency more than offsets it.

5. Annual Maintenance Contracts now account for roughly a third of platform revenue. Subscription-style maintenance contract penetration among ProNearMe customers rose from 12 per cent in 2023 to 33 per cent in 2026, with the average contract customer booking 4.2 times as many service visits per year as a non-contract customer. Air-conditioning maintenance contracts are the largest category at 47 per cent penetration among customers who own an air-conditioner.

Founder commentary

“What these findings collectively tell us is that India's home-services sector is in the early phase of a structural formalisation curve that is moving faster than the public-market valuations of the listed platform players currently reflect,” said Simranjeet Singh, founder of ProNearMe Private Limited. “The customer-migration data, the wage data, the trust-gap data and the subscription-adoption data all point in the same direction. The unorganised market is not disappearing, but the higher-value customer and the higher-skilled service professional are migrating on to verified platforms at a rate that materially changes the unit economics of the sector.”

“The Indian home-services sector has been measured in gross-merchandise-value terms for too long,” Singh added. “The metrics that will determine which platforms are still operating in five years are different ones, namely the recurring-revenue mix, the customer-trust differential between verified and unorganised channels, and skilled service-professional retention. This 2026 report is our attempt to put those metrics into the public domain.”

Methodology

The 2026 State of Indian Home Services report draws on five separate surveys conducted between January and April 2026, totalling 5,000 respondents across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Customer surveys covered 1,000 women homeowners (verified-platform migration), 1,000 urban homeowners (consumer-fraud experience), 1,000 Generation Z customers aged 18 to 28 (booking behaviour) and 1,000 customers across age cohorts (Annual Maintenance Contract adoption). The supply-side survey covered 1,000 skilled service professionals across four trades (wage and earnings data). All figures cited in the report are drawn from these surveys and from ProNearMe platform-level transaction data for the comparable period.

About ProNearMe

ProNearMe Private Limited is an Indian home-services platform that connects urban customers with verified service professionals across air-conditioning service, plumbing, electrical work, carpentry, deep cleaning, kitchen-appliance servicing and smart-home setup. The company operates in the metropolitan markets of Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Founded by Simranjeet Singh, ProNearMe runs a quality-verified marketplace model in which service professionals are KYC-completed, background-checked and assigned to customer bookings through an internal allocation engine that prioritises trust and pricing transparency over lowest-cost matching. ProNearMe publishes annual sector-data reports drawing on its proprietary survey programme covering customers and service professionals across its operating cities.

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