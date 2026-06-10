Great Transformation 2026: The Rise of Distributed Energy Resources conference announces speaker list

Three-day executive summit in Bend, Oregon, convenes AI, cleantech, and energy leaders to solve the infrastructure crisis July 8-10, 2026

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Technology Association of Oregon and Outfit today announced speakers for the Great Transformation 2026: The Rise of Distributed Energy Resources, a premier executive summit bringing together 250+ C-suite leaders, policymakers, and cleantech innovators at the Riverhouse Lodge in Bend, Oregon, July 8-10, 2026. The event addresses one of the most urgent infrastructure challenges of the century: the collision of AI-driven power demand with a grid built for a different era.As data centers and AI workloads push the limits of centralized power infrastructure, Great Transformation 2026 cuts through the gridlock — convening the engineers, executives, and elected officials who can actually move the needle on distributed energy resources, microgrids, solar-plus-storage, and AI-optimized grid management. “The challenge is no longer awareness — every expert in this space knows the grid is under pressure,” says Robert Cross, Principal at Outfit. “What’s missing is the room where the disruptors sit down with the people responsible for regulating and operating the grid to build the actual roadmap toward a grid flexible and reliable enough for modern demand."Great Transformation 2026 centers high-stakes facilitation and cross-sector workshops across three impact pathways: Collaborative Innovation (AI, cleantech, and renewable energy), Grid Modernization & Resilience (Infrastructure and microgrids), and Energy Metamorphosis (Rapid, scalable solutions).Confirmed sessions feature senior representatives from Google, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Portland General Electric, and MIT, among others. Panel topics range from scaling AI colocation and financing microgrid infrastructure to implementing Oregon’s AR 681 grid blueprint and the geothermal frontier.Attendees leave with a concrete framework for aligning their organizations with 2026–2030 regional energy and technology benchmarks, direct access to Pacific Northwest decision-makers, early visibility into microgrid and AI-driven resource management pilot programs, and an exclusive post-event intelligence briefing distributed only to participants. “Oregon sits at the center of one of the most consequential infrastructure conversations in the country,” explains Skip Newberry, President and CEO of the Technology Association of Oregon, “Great Transformation brings together the people who are actually doing the work on the ground to build the next generation electrical grid.”Registration and the full program agenda are available at great-transformation.energy , and the full list of speakers is below:Developers/hyperscalersGoogle — Ellen ZuckermanAmazon Web Services — Nate HillAkaysha Energy — Mike WieteckiCascadia Renewables — Markus VirtaMazama Energy — Pete LumleyQuaise Energy — Matthew HoudeELM Microgrid — Aron BowmanNovitium Energy — Wissam BalsheColectric — Uday VaradarajanManufacturers/service providersSchneider Electric — Jenny Roehm (moderator)Hyve Solutions — Rami KhouriGroup14 — Rick ConstantinoXendee — Adib Nasle (moderator)Olivine — Beth ReidPiclo — Dain NestelElexity — Casey MillerUtility API — Josh KeelingGridCARE — Shanna BrownsteinEnergy Changemakers - Elisa WoodGarobi — Pascal Van Hentenryck (moderator)Hubbell Communications — Zach Hyder (moderator)Flux & Foundry — Robert W. CrossAscend Education Group — Devyn PizzoSulis Energy — Callum McSherryVTeamLabs — Madhup VermaAHG — Tess O'DonnellUtilities and municipalitiesPortland General Electric (PGE) — John McFarland, William MessnerUEC — Lisa McMeenPNUCC — Crystal Ball (moderator)ODCAC — Michael Jung (moderator)Mayfield Renewables — Jon La Follett, Lucas Miller (moderators)Energy Trust of Oregon — TBDCity of Prineville — Jason Beede, MayorCapital and financeJ.P. Morgan — James EbertBeneficial State Bank — Reed MayfieldFoss & Co — Claire BeharAcademics and industry organizationsMIT Consortium — Alexandra DegherEPRI — Nils JohnsonPacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) — Kendall MongirdOSU Energy Innovation Center — Zach TaieTechnology Association of Oregon (TAO) — Skip NewberryCleantech San Diego — Jason AndersonPNWBC — Grayson Shor (moderator)

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