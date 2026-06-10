Home Newsroom AG Labrador Warns Idaho Seniors About Medicare Phone Scams

BOISE, ID — Attorney General Raúl Labrador is issuing a consumer alert today warning Idaho seniors about Medicare phone scams that have generated a surge of complaints to his Consumer Protection Division.

The scam typically involves a caller claiming your Medicare card has expired, been lost, or requires account verification. Scammers use spoofed local phone numbers to appear legitimate and follow polished, professional scripts designed to extract your Medicare number, Social Security number, or date of birth. With that information, criminals can bill Medicare for services and supplies that were never provided, costing taxpayers millions.

“My Consumer Protection Division has seen a surge in complaints from Idaho families, and we want seniors and their families to know how these scams work before they become victims,” said Attorney General Labrador. “No one from Medicare will ever call you to ask for your number. Hang up and call 1-800-MEDICARE directly, report it at ReportScamsIdaho.com or contact local law enforcement.”

Medicare will never call you to request sensitive personal information, charge fees for replacement cards, or demand payment by gift card, cryptocurrency, wire transfer, or cash. Official Medicare communication arrives by U.S. mail. Treat your Medicare card like a credit card and never share your number unless you are at a trusted healthcare provider or pharmacy.

If you receive a suspicious call claiming to be from Medicare:

Do not provide your Medicare number, Social Security number, or date of birth

Do not make any payment by gift card, cryptocurrency, or wire transfer

Hang up and call 1-800-MEDICARE directly to verify

If you have received a suspicious call or believe you have been targeted by Medicare fraud, report it immediately at ReportScamsIdaho.com or contact local law enforcement.

Medicare is the federal health insurance program for seniors and certain disabled individuals; Medicaid is the separate joint federal-state program for low-income individuals. Scammers often blur this line deliberately, so knowing which program you are enrolled in is your first line of defense.