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Attorney General Jay Jones Joins Multistate Effort Urging Formula 1 Racing to End Tobacco and Nicotine Product Sponsorships

RICHMOND, Va. -- Attorney General Jay Jones today joined a coalition of attorneys general from 19 states and jurisdictions in calling on the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and Formula 1 to prohibit sponsorships involving tobacco and nicotine products, including nicotine pouches — and to terminate all existing sponsorship agreements involving those products.

In a letter sent to FIA and Formula 1 leadership, the coalition expressed concern that tobacco companies are once again reaching young audiences through high-profile motorsports sponsorships. The letter specifically cites nicotine pouch advertising connected to Formula 1 teams and events, including products marketed by major tobacco companies.

“As the attention of the world is focused on Formula 1 so are the eyes of Virginia’s children. Highly addictive products are making their way into F1 sponsorships and they’re targeting our kids,” said Attorney General Jones. “Racing organizations must take responsibility for how these sponsorships influence viewers, especially children. My office is committed to addressing the public health threat of tobacco and nicotine addiction and will continue working to keep Virginians safe.”

The coalition noted that Attorneys General have a longstanding history of protecting consumers and young people from the harms of tobacco marketing. The 1998 Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement restricted tobacco advertising practices that targeted youth, including sponsorship limitations tied to sporting events and auto racing.

The Attorneys General emphasized that Formula 1’s rapidly growing youth audience heightens concerns about exposure to nicotine product advertising. According to Formula 1 reports, viewership among children and teenagers has increased significantly in recent years, alongside major growth across streaming platforms and social media. The coalition also highlighted Formula 1’s expanding partnerships with youth-oriented entertainment and consumer brands, including toy manufacturers and media companies.

In March, 160 international public health organizations and advocates similarly called on Formula 1 to eliminate tobacco and nicotine sponsorships from the sport. Research shows that tobacco advertising and marketing exposure can increase the likelihood of youth nicotine use and future tobacco initiation.

Co-led by Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez and Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark, Attorney General Jones is joined in the comment letter by the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, and Washington.

Published on: June 10, 2026

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