CliniSight, A LaborEdge Company, Signs Over 100 Agencies to CliniComply

We created CliniComply to give organizations a centralized, reliable resource that helps them stay organized, informed, and proactive.” — Shari Dalton, President at CliniSight LLC

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CliniSight LLC is proud to celebrate the one-year anniversary of CliniComply. Its innovative platform was built to change the way healthcare staffing agencies track, manage, and maintain State Nursing Pool Licensure requirements across the country.

Since launching one year ago, CliniComply has quickly gained momentum throughout the healthcare staffing industry, with more than 100 agencies signing on to utilize the platform and its growing library of state-specific licensure resources.

Developed by professionals with firsthand experience navigating the challenges of State Nursing Pool Licensure, CliniComply was created to simplify one of the most time-consuming and challenging operational responsibilities healthcare staffing agencies face.

“Managing nursing pool licensure requirements across multiple states can be overwhelming for agencies,” said Shari Dalton. “We created CliniComply to give organizations a centralized, reliable resource that helps them stay organized, informed, and proactive.”

In addition to helping agencies track and maintain licensure statuses, deadlines, and documentation, CliniComply also provides extensive resources outlining each state’s nursing pool licensure requirements, helping agencies better understand and navigate the ever-changing regulatory landscape. The platform provides reminders for important reporting deadlines and renewal requirements, along with detailed instructions to help agencies complete tedious state reporting obligations accurately and on time. By helping agencies stay ahead of these requirements, CliniComply can reduce the risk of missed deadlines, costly late fees, fines, and other compliance-related issues.

When asked about the value of CliniComply, one agency leader shared:

“CliniComply has been a huge resource for our agency. What I’ve found most valuable is the knowledge and support available through the platform, particularly around Joint Commission standards, state licensure requirements, application packet preparation, and reporting deadlines. CliniComply provides reminders, guidance, and support that help us stay on top of everything without feeling overwhelmed. Shari and her team are always available when we need them, and they really feel like an extension of our team.” - Kenneth Jewett, COO at Envista Resources.

“As the industry continues to evolve, agencies need tools that save time while reducing confusion and compliance risks,” said Keahna Williams. “Seeing over 100 agencies trust CliniComply in just our first year has been incredibly rewarding.”

With rapid growth in its first year, CliniSight plans to continue expanding CliniComply’s features, educational resources, and support offerings to better serve healthcare staffing agencies nationwide.

About CliniSight

CliniSight is the leading provider of healthcare staffing consulting services, specializing in Healthcare Credentialing, State Nursing Pool Licensure, Virtual Assistants, Joint Commission Consulting, and Auditing. For more information about CliniComply and CliniSight LLC, reach out to our team at info@clinisightllc.com or visit CliniSight LLC

About LaborEdge

LaborEdge is a leading technology provider in the healthcare staffing industry. Its NexusATS and NexusVMS platforms enable organizations to efficiently source, credential, and place top healthcare talent while reducing operational complexity. Learn more at www.laboredge.com.

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