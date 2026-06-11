OnGo Alliance Charts the Next Chapter: Global Industry Spectrum Leadership, Expanded Mission, and Strong Member Momentum

OnGo Alliance

The OnGo Alliance announced an expanded global mission to unlock the full economic potential of spectrum for industry worldwide.

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The OnGo Alliance, the driving force behind industry spectrum allocations and the adoption of Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), announced an expanded global mission to unlock the full economic potential of spectrum for industry worldwide. Unveiled by newly appointed Chairman Norman Fekrat at OnGo Forward during Network X Americas in Dallas, the Alliance's next chapter builds on the proven success of CBRS in the United States and extends its leadership into global advocacy and device ecosystem enablement, while continuing to support the WISPs, enterprises, and verticals that have powered the band's growth from day one.A Proven Model, Ready to Scale GloballyCBRS has moved well beyond proof of concept. With more than 440,000 active CBSDs across the United States and over 1,100 certified devices, the band has become the foundation for mission-critical private networks and broadband in manufacturing and ports, automated logistics, airports, rural residential access, and enterprise environments where traditional wireless cannot solve connectivity challenges economically."CBRS will go down as the smartest thing the FCC ever did," said Norman Fekrat, Chairman of the OnGo Alliance and CEO of Imagine Wireless. "The GDP creation from shared spectrum will far exceed any other allocated band, licensed or unlicensed. Low power, local capacity, enterprise enabled networks make the most efficient use of spectrum, generating far more value per MHz than any other band. The democratization of spectrum is what will drive the next wave of digital transformation, edge based compute, and physical AI, fueling GDP growth here in the US and abroad, and enabling US industry to compete on a global basis. We are not just an alliance, we are a movement, and we intend to lead this conversation with industry, around the world."The Next Chapter: A Global Mandate for Industry SpectrumWhile CBRS has succeeded in the U.S., industry globally remains fragmented across localized "islands" of spectrum, splintered device ecosystems, and limited bandwidth allocations. Industry needs continental-scale allocations, mass-market device economies, and large, contiguous blocks for non-traditional users. The OnGo Alliance is stepping into the leadership void to make this happen.The Alliance's expanded mission rests on five strategic pillars:Membership Focus. Continue to bring value to members, sharpen the Alliance's industry and enterprise focus, and proactively reach out to end users around the world.Advocacy Execution. Champion clear policy positions on spectrum allocations for industry, in the U.S. and globally, anchored in local licensing and the GDP value that spectrum access creates.Industry Inclusion. Expand the effort to bring industry to the table inside the Alliance to drive advocacy and represent the spectrum and device needs of verticals such as manufacturing, aviation, oil & gas, and transportation.OEM Integration. Work with OEM manufacturers to expand the market of devices that natively support industry spectrum, forecasting device needs across bands to ensure the right products exist for industry use cases.Global Expansion. Represent industry spectrum allocations worldwide and scale the OnGo model across international bands, including n77, n78, and n79, in markets such as Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.The goal is straightforward: industry-led rulemaking with the FCC at home, and industry-driven alignment globally, to deliver the spectrum access that ports, utilities, healthcare, transportation, education, and manufacturing need to compete.OnGo Forward at Network X Americas: A Snapshot of the Ecosystem in ActionThe Alliance's expanded mission was set against the backdrop of an OnGo Forward agenda that showcased the breadth of CBRS deployments in the field. Across the May 20 sessions in Dallas, speakers from Chevron, Tulsa International Airport, Murray City School District, AT&T, Charter, InfiniG, and Barich shared real-world experience spanning energy, neutral host, cable, aviation, and K-12 education. Together, their stories made the case that CBRS is a mature, multi-vertical platform serving enterprises, operators, schools, airports, energy companies, and rural communities, all building on shared spectrum.A Destination for Enterprise, and a Continued Home for CBRS InnovatorsAs it expands globally, the OnGo Alliance is positioning itself as the destination for any enterprise looking to leverage spectrum for industry, while continuing its founding mission of enabling WISPs, neutral host operators, schools, energy and utility companies, airports, and the broader CBRS community in the U.S. Wireless sovereignty, the ability for industries to own and operate their own mission-critical wireless infrastructure, is no longer a future concept. It is happening now, and the Alliance intends to lead that movement on behalf of and alongside industry, globally.About OnGo AllianceThe OnGo Alliance is a member consortium dedicated to advancing spectrum access for industry worldwide. The Alliance accelerates the development, commercialization, and adoption of private wireless solutions, beginning with the 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service band in the United States and extending to industry spectrum allocations across global bands. By certifying multi-vendor interoperability, advancing neutral host architectures, driving native device support, and advocating pro-innovation spectrum policy with regulators and industry leaders, the Alliance is paving the path to ubiquitous, high-performance private wireless networks, fixed wireless solutions, and neutral host deployments. Learn more and join us at www.ongoalliance.org

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