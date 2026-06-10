THE NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF STATE ANNOUNCES $1.2 MILLION GRANT FOR NONPROFITS TO RECEIVE TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE TO ACCESS VITAL RESOURCES FOR COMMUNITIES

To Apply for Funding Please Visit Here



New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley today announced that New York State is allocating a $1.2 million grant for financial assistance to nonprofit organizations to have the technical assistance needed to strengthen the sector’s organizational capacity, sustainability, and access opportunities. Many nonprofit organizations face challenges in understanding and meeting grant requirements, especially for state and federal opportunities. This grant will provide the support nonprofits need to enhance their operational effectiveness and secure resources to carry out their vital work in their communities. This award will be offered for the next three years.

“At a time when every dollar counts to help others, the opportunity for nonprofits to improve their capacity to fight for resources needed to help communities will go a long way to help improve the lives of many New Yorkers,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “Governor Hochul understands the needs of our partners in government and the mission they carry out in every region of our state and this $1.2 million grant will help maximize funding opportunities that will translate to a stronger New York because the investments will help ensure that nonprofits can continue to deliver to communities they serve.”

This grant will be administered by the New York Office of Faith and Non-Profit Development Services and will provide free technical assistance to nonprofits across New York State. This new state grant seeks to build organizational capacity, improve nonprofits' ability to maximize funding opportunities, expand programmatic impact, and ensure accountability to fiscal compliance standards that will in turn help them be able to apply for resources at a faster pace, perform the associated administrative requirements that come with additional resources and unify efforts to be ready to provide services. This grant will serve 200 Downstate nonprofits and 160 Upstate nonprofits annually and the funds for this year will be available starting on Tuesday, June 9. To apply for funding please visit here.

This funding will help remove barriers so that nonprofits can cover critical functions such as planning and execution of grant applications so that they can access essential funding to meet community needs, including serving distinctly different populations in different geographic locations, assisting with social services applications and improving the quality of life of many New Yorkers.

Caura N. Richardson, Director of the New York State Office of Faith and Nonprofit Development Services said, “Faith-based and nonprofit organizations are trusted anchors in communities across New York State, but many face real barriers when trying to access funding, meet compliance requirements, and build their long-term operational strength,”. “This grant opportunity responds directly to what we heard from organizations across all 62 counties: they need practical, hands-on support to become grant-ready, financially resilient, and better equipped to serve. Through this investment, OFNDS is helping strengthen the institutions that strengthen New York.”

Reverend A. R. Bernard, Founder of Christian Cultural Church and Chairman of New York State Interfaith Council “Faith-based and nonprofit organizations are essential to the strength and resilience of our communities. They are often the first to recognize emerging needs, respond in times of crisis, and remain when the work of restoration continues. This $1.2 million investment is more than a financial commitment; it is an investment in the social infrastructure that sustains communities across New York State. By expanding access to resources, knowledge, and organizational capacity, we strengthen the ability of these trusted institutions to serve, innovate, and grow their impact. I commend Governor Hochul for recognizing that strong communities are built through strong institutions, and that investing in those who care for our neighbors helps create a more compassionate and resilient New York for all.”

Thomas Beauford, Jr., President & CEO, Buffalo Urban League said, "As an organization that has served Western New York since 1927 and reaches more than 118,000 unique individuals annually, the Buffalo Urban League understands the critical role nonprofits play in strengthening communities and expanding opportunity. Governor Hochul's investment in nonprofit capacity building will help organizations across New York State strengthen their operations, improve accountability, secure additional resources, and better meet the growing needs of the communities they serve. This support is especially important for community-based organizations working on the front lines to address economic, educational, and social challenges, and we commend the Governor for recognizing the vital role nonprofits play in improving outcomes for New Yorkers."

New York State nonprofits contribute to the government by strengthening the safety net and delivering services to New York State’s neighbors through community services. The sector employs 1.3 million people and provides partnerships for arts, youth programming, faith-based community support, senior services, and food assistance. During a 62-county tour, the New York State Office of Faith and Nonprofit Development Services observed that many smaller nonprofits need more support to navigate the State’s requirements and grants.

About the Office of Faith and Nonprofit Development Services

Since its creation in November of 2023, the New York State Office of Faith & Nonprofit Development Services has stood as a beacon of support and resources for faith-based and not-for-profit organizations across the State. At its core, the Office seeks to empower faith-based and not-for-profit organizations by providing essential information, facilitating access to state grants, and enhancing organizational capacities. More information is available on the Office of Faith & Nonprofit Development Services website.