Companies are using AI to help draft content and outlines, but crisis communications are often situations where authenticity, empathy, and human judgment matter most and mean more.”” — Jonathan Gillham, CEO

COLLINGWOOD, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new study from Originality.ai found that several public statements released by Bricks & Minifigs were likely AI-generated, while others appeared to be primarily human-written.Key Insights (TL;DR)Originality.ai scanned a sample of Bricks & Minifigs statements and found that some were potentially AI-generated, including the CEO’s statement, while other public statements were possibly human-written.May 21 2026 Statement: Likely AI-generated with 70% confidenceMay 28 2026 Statement: Likely AI-generated with 80% confidenceCEO Prepared Statement: Likely AI-generated with 100% confidenceJune 4, 2026 Statement: Likely Original (human-written)June 4, 2026 Timeline of Events Statement: Likely Original (human-written)Why It Matters:Considering the nature of the statements, it’s concerning that AI could have potentially been used to draft any of them instead of a human with the expertise and empathy that situations like these require.The complete study, including statement screenshots and detection results, is available here: https://originality.ai/blog/bricksandminifigs-statements About Originality.aiOriginality.ai provides the most accurate AI detection detector on the market, plagiarism checking, fact-checking, readability analysis, and content quality tools used by publishers, educators, businesses, and content creators worldwide.Media Contact:Madeleine LambertDirector of Marketing & SalesOriginality.aimaddie@originality.ai

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