Metroplex Medical Centres Wins CARE Award Changemaker Of The Year At 2026 Accountable Care Symposium By Wellvana

Metroplex Medical Centres & ReNue Rx Partnership

The Recognition Highlights Innovative Clinical Partnership With ReNue Rx Driving Superior Patient Outcomes

Our partnership with ReNue Rx has allowed us to close critical gaps in medication adherence, improve safety through polypharmacy oversight and expand access to preventive services.” — Sneha Patel, CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CARE Awards , short for Champions of Accountability, Results and Excellence, celebrate healthcare organizations that are setting a new standard for delivering coordinated, high-quality care. The award was presented at the 2026 Accountable Care Symposium , an annual event that brings together Wellvana partners from across the country to discuss and solve for the biggest challenges facing value-based care organizations. In addition to peer-led presentations, networking and keynotes, the event welcomed notable figures in healthcare policy, including CMMI's Abe Sutton and former United States Chief Technology Officer Aneesh Chopra.Metroplex Medical Centres earned this distinction for its forward-thinking clinical model, including its strategic partnership with ReNue Rx’s clinical pharmacist team, which has enabled a fully integrated approach to medication management, medication adherence and patient care.“This recognition reflects the deliberate work our team has done to redesign care delivery around the patient,” said Sneha Patel, Metroplex Medical Centres CEO. “Our partnership with ReNue Rx has allowed us to close critical gaps in medication adherence, improve safety through polypharmacy oversight and expand access to preventive services like vaccinations, all within a coordinated care framework.”Beyond clinical integration, Metroplex Medical Centres has built a robust care model that includes dedicated care navigators focused on proactive patient engagement, a specialized care coordination team ensuring continuity across settings, and embedded quality leadership driving continuous performance improvement.These initiatives have contributed to exceptional performance metrics, including an 84.9% ACD (Accurate Clinical Documentation) rate and an 80.4% Annual Wellness Visit (AWV) completion rate.Both metrics significantly exceeded Wellvana's benchmarks for independent practices, demonstrating that smaller organizations can achieve outcomes comparable to larger health systems.“What distinguishes Metroplex is the totality of their organizational strategy. Every investment they have made strategically supports longitudinal patient care,” said Susan Diamond, Wellvana CEO. “This is a deliberate, values-driven reimagining of what independent practices can look like within an accountable care arrangement.”________________________________________About Metroplex Medical CentresMetroplex Medical Centres, part of Metroplex Care Group, is an independent healthcare organization focused on delivering high-quality, coordinated care through value-based models with collocated ReNue Rx pharmacies on site. By integrating clinical services, pharmacy services, care coordination and innovative partnerships, Metroplex is redefining the standard for independent practice performance.

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