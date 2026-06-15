Metroplex Medical Centres Wins CARE Award Changemaker Of The Year At 2026 Accountable Care Symposium By Wellvana
The Recognition Highlights Innovative Clinical Partnership With ReNue Rx Driving Superior Patient Outcomes
Metroplex Medical Centres earned this distinction for its forward-thinking clinical model, including its strategic partnership with ReNue Rx’s clinical pharmacist team, which has enabled a fully integrated approach to medication management, medication adherence and patient care.
“This recognition reflects the deliberate work our team has done to redesign care delivery around the patient,” said Sneha Patel, Metroplex Medical Centres CEO. “Our partnership with ReNue Rx has allowed us to close critical gaps in medication adherence, improve safety through polypharmacy oversight and expand access to preventive services like vaccinations, all within a coordinated care framework.”
Beyond clinical integration, Metroplex Medical Centres has built a robust care model that includes dedicated care navigators focused on proactive patient engagement, a specialized care coordination team ensuring continuity across settings, and embedded quality leadership driving continuous performance improvement.
These initiatives have contributed to exceptional performance metrics, including an 84.9% ACD (Accurate Clinical Documentation) rate and an 80.4% Annual Wellness Visit (AWV) completion rate.
Both metrics significantly exceeded Wellvana's benchmarks for independent practices, demonstrating that smaller organizations can achieve outcomes comparable to larger health systems.
“What distinguishes Metroplex is the totality of their organizational strategy. Every investment they have made strategically supports longitudinal patient care,” said Susan Diamond, Wellvana CEO. “This is a deliberate, values-driven reimagining of what independent practices can look like within an accountable care arrangement.”
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About Metroplex Medical Centres
Metroplex Medical Centres, part of Metroplex Care Group, is an independent healthcare organization focused on delivering high-quality, coordinated care through value-based models with collocated ReNue Rx pharmacies on site. By integrating clinical services, pharmacy services, care coordination and innovative partnerships, Metroplex is redefining the standard for independent practice performance.
Sneha Patel
Metroplex Medical Centres
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