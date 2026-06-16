'Is AI Coming for Everyone’s Job?' New Data Shows the Threat is Real – And Most Workers Aren’t Ready

AI Career Defense Plan For HR Professional - Mid Career AI Career Defense Plan For Software Developers & Programmers - Late Career AI Career Defense Plan For Administrative Assistants - Early Career

New Platform Gives Workers a Personalized, Step-by-Step 12-Month AI Career Defense Plan – Before It's Too Late

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With 37% of business leaders now anticipating replacing human workers with AI by the end of 2026, and the World Economic Forum warning that 92 million workers could be displaced by 2030, the threat of AI job displacement is no longer a distant concern – it is happening right now. Yet most workers have no clear plan for what to do about it.That changes today. Oxford Hill Partners has launched www.AICareerDefense.com , the first platform to deliver fully personalized, 12-Month AI Career Defense Plans tailored to an individual's profession, career stage, and biggest concern – giving workers a clear, actionable roadmap for how to survive AI automation and stay relevant in the AI job market.THE PROBLEM: FEAR WITHOUT A ROADMAPEvery week brings new headlines about AI replacing jobs, AI workforce disruption, and the looming threat to white-collar careers. Workers are searching frantically – "Will AI replace my job?" is now one of the most common career-related searches online. But the answers they find are frustratingly vague."Everyone is reading about AI and how they should learn it, but nobody is telling them exactly what to do, where to start, or how to protect their career step by step," said Yosi Heber, President of Oxford Hill Partners and creator of AI Career Defense. "We built this because people don't just need awareness – they need a plan. We hold their hand through every step of it." www.AICareerDefense.com fills that gap with precision. The platform covers 15 professions currently most exposed to AI disruption, offering workers in each field a concrete strategy for upskilling for AI and automation, repositioning themselves at work, and building long-term career resilience.HOW IT WORKSUsers select their profession from a menu of 15 high-risk fields, choose their career stage (Early, Mid, or Late Career), and identify their biggest concern: Layoff Risk, Skill Obsolescence, Income Stability, or All of the Above. The platform then delivers a customized 12-Month AI Career Defense Plan – organized quarter by quarter – for just $19.95.Each plan includes:• The specific parts of their role most vulnerable to AI replacement• The skills that will increase their long-term value• Which AI tools professionals in their field are already adopting• A 12-month roadmap with step-by-step actions and recommended courses for each quarter• Monthly checklists so they always know what to do next• How to reposition themselves at work – with real-world examples• A 30-day quick-start action plan to get moving immediately• Practical pivot options if their current role becomes less secure, plus resume boosters to position them as AI-ready professionalsTHE 15 PROFESSIONS COVEREDTheir website, www.AICareerDefense.com currently provides plans for professionals in the following fields, each identified as having significant AI displacement exposure:• Administrative Assistants• Bookkeepers / Accountants• Customer Service Representatives• Data Analysts• Financial Analysts• HR Professionals / Recruiters• Lawyers / Legal Professionals• Marketing Professionals• Market Researchers / Research Analysts• Operations Managers• Paralegals / Legal Assistants• Sales Professionals• Software Developers & Programmers• Telemarketers• Writers / Content CreatorsTHE RIGHT PRODUCT AT THE RIGHT TIMEAI career readiness is no longer optional. The workers who will thrive are those who start preparing now – before AI disruption fully reshapes their field. AI Career Defense is designed specifically to give those professionals the clarity, confidence, and step-by-step structure they need to get ahead of the curve."The goal is to scare people a little – because the risk is real – but then immediately empower them," Heber added. "When someone finishes reading their plan, they feel in control. That's the whole point."Plans are available now at www.AICareerDefense.com . Each plan is specific to a profession, career stage, and area of concern – making it one of the most actionable “ future-proof your career ” and AI survival resources available anywhere.ABOUT OXFORD HILL PARTNERSOxford Hill Partners, LLC is a strategic marketing and business consulting firm focusing on helping organizations – including many Fortune 100 and SMBs – drive increased sales and valuation, identify emerging trends and capitalize on new opportunities. They are the creator of www.AICareerDefense.com , a platform dedicated to helping professionals navigate AI workforce disruption with clarity and confidence. AI Career Defense offers personalized 12-Month Career Defense Plans for 15 professions, designed to help workers protect their careers, upskill strategically, and stay valuable in the age of AI.

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