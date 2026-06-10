A YEAR OF GROWTH, LEADERSHIP, AND COMMUNITY — THE FLORIDA BAR CORPORATE COUNSEL COMMITTEE’S YEAR IN REVIEW

Michel Morgan: 'Looking ahead, upcoming programs addressing arbitration clause drafting, transitioning into general counsel roles, and effective board service reflect the committee’s commitment to providing both substantive legal education and broader professional development opportunities.'

As the Florida Bar Corporate Counsel Committee reflects on the 2025-2026 Bar year, one theme stands above all others: Growth.

What began as a vision to better serve Florida’s expanding community of in-house counsel has quickly developed into a vibrant statewide network of in-house lawyers committed to professional excellence, collaboration, and leadership. The committee’s progress over the past year reflects not only the enthusiasm of its members, but also the dedication of the leaders who recognized the need for a home for corporate counsel within The Florida Bar.

The creation of the Corporate Counsel Committee was driven by a simple but important reality: corporate counsel occupy a unique role within the legal profession. In-house attorneys serve as legal advisors, strategic business partners, risk managers, and trusted counselors to executive leadership and boards of directors. Yet many corporate counsel historically lacked a dedicated forum within The Florida Bar focused specifically on their professional experiences and challenges.

Recognizing this opportunity, Florida Bar President Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes championed the creation and development of the committee as part of her broader commitment to ensuring that every lawyer has a meaningful place within The Florida Bar. Her support was instrumental in helping transform the concept into reality and providing the foundation for the committee’s continued growth.

Equally important was the collaborative leadership of Vice Chairs Manuel Farach and Grasford Smith as we established the committee’s structure, mission, and strategic direction. Together, we focused on creating a member-driven organization that would provide practical educational programming, meaningful networking opportunities, and a professional community specifically tailored to the needs of Florida’s in-house counsel.

Today, the committee includes more than 50 active members representing industries ranging from insurance, finance, transportation, hospitality, sports, entertainment, healthcare, and the arts. Members span South, Central, and North Florida, bringing diverse perspectives while sharing many of the same challenges faced by corporate legal departments. To support its mission, the committee established Membership, CLE, Communications, and Fundraising subcommittees, creating an organizational framework capable of supporting long-term growth and engagement.

The committee’s first major milestone of the year came during The Florida Bar Convention in June 2025, where it hosted its inaugural CLE and networking program, “So, You Want to Be Corporate Counsel? Principles Guiding Best In-House Counsel Practices in Corporate Transactional, Litigation, and Boardroom Matters.” The program attracted approximately 70 attendees and explored topics including corporate transactions, legislative developments, strategic litigation management, and effective boardroom leadership. Just as importantly, the event introduced the committee to the broader Florida Bar community and demonstrated the strong demand for programming focused specifically on in-house practice.

Building on that momentum, the committee spent the remainder of the year delivering programming shaped directly by member feedback survey results. One of the year’s signature events was the Corporate Counsel Transactional Skills Bootcamp, hosted in partnership with the University of Miami School of Law. The program provided practical instruction in contract drafting and negotiation, including hands-on exercises and a live drafting competition. Beyond the substantive training, the event created valuable opportunities for engagement with law students interested in pursuing careers as corporate counsel, helping strengthen the pipeline of future in-house lawyers.

The committee also focused significant attention on labor and employment issues, consistently identified as a priority concern for corporate counsel. Programs hosted in both Central and South Florida addressed evolving workplace obligations, accommodation requirements, and workforce management challenges. These events reinforced the value of bringing together attorneys from different industries to discuss common legal and operational issues and share practical solutions.

As the legal profession continues to evolve, the Corporate Counsel Committee also expanded its focus to emerging topics affecting modern in-house practice, including artificial intelligence, data privacy, arbitration, leadership development, and career advancement. Looking ahead, upcoming programs addressing arbitration clause drafting, transitioning into general counsel roles, and effective board service reflect the committee’s commitment to providing both substantive legal education and broader professional development opportunities.

A defining feature of the Corporate Counsel Committee’s success has been its responsiveness to members. Recognizing the challenges of serving attorneys across a geographically diverse state, the committee increasingly embraced virtual and hybrid programming formats. These efforts expanded access, increased participation, and allowed members to engage regardless of location or scheduling constraints. The committee’s commitment to listening and adapting to member feedback has become one of its defining strengths.

The committee also worked throughout the year to build visibility within The Florida Bar and the broader legal community. Through social media engagement, strategic partnerships, and collaboration with law firms, educational institutions, and professional organizations, the committee expanded awareness of its mission and strengthened connections among Florida’s in-house counsel community. These efforts helped transform the committee from a newly established initiative into a recognized and growing professional network.

None of these accomplishments would have been possible without the dedication of the committee’s members, presenters, sponsors, Florida Bar staff, and leadership team. The committee particularly recognizes President Baker-Barnes for her vision and support, Vice Chairs Farach and Smith for their leadership and service, and the many members who volunteered their time and expertise throughout the year.

As the committee looks toward the future, its mission remains unchanged: to promote professionalism among corporate counsel, provide relevant educational opportunities, foster meaningful professional relationships, and serve as a resource for Florida’s growing community of in-house attorneys. The committee’s accomplishments during the 2025-2026 Bar year have established a strong foundation for continued growth and impact.

Most importantly, the Corporate Counsel Committee has demonstrated that corporate counsel has a meaningful and valued place within The Florida Bar. In doing so, it has advanced a principle that furthers the Bar’s mission: that every lawyer deserves a seat at the table, a voice in the profession, and an opportunity to lead.

Michel Morgan, chair of the Corporate Counsel Committee, specializes in insurance coverage, liability defense, and legal department operations as general counsel of operations at Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Company. In this role, she oversees legal department operational solutions, evaluates business risks, and provides strategic direction that minimizes or avoids extra-contractual exposure in the management of the company’s legal department affairs.