Robert Craig Films’ No Address, a mission-driven Film on homelessness and hope to stream on Angel

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robert Craig Films announced that Angel will serve as the exclusive SVOD platform for its feature drama No Address . The film stars William Baldwin, GRAMMYAward-winning artist Ashanti, Xander Berkeley, Beverly D’Angelo, and Ty Pennington.Produced by Robert Craig Films, the film follows a group of homeless individuals that unite as a family to survive on the streets, showing that homelessness could happen to anyone.“The release of No Address on Angel gives this film an incredible opportunity to reach a wider audience and spark meaningful conversations that can lead to real change,” said Robert Craig, founder of Robert Craig Films and a producer of No Address.The film also features The Salvation Army, one of the world’s largest organizations dedicated to serving individuals experiencing homelessness, bringing an added layer of authenticity to the story.“Homelessness is a complex issue that too often goes unseen or misunderstood,” said Commissioner Merle Heatwole, National Commander of The Salvation Army. “No Address shines a compassionate light on the human stories behind housing insecurity, helping audiences better understand the challenges … and the hope … that exist within our communities.”No Address will be available to Angel Guild members on the company’s streaming platform debuting in June, aligning with key national observances that reflect the film’s core themes of housing insecurity and addiction.June (National Homeownership Month): Underscores the importance of stable housing.June 21 (Summer Solstice): Celebrates those who have overcome homelessness.June 27 (National PTSD Awareness Day): Highlights the link between trauma and homelessness, as reflected in Xander Berkeley’s character “Harris,” a PTSD-affected veteran surviving on the streets.Additional cast includes Lucas Jade Zumann, Isabella Ferreira, Kristanna Loken and Patricia Velasquez.Julia Verdin directed, produced and co-wrote the film.####About Robert Craig FilmsBased in California, Robert Craig Films develops, creates, and produces films that inspire audiences to engage with greater empathy, compassion, and generosity in their communities. The company's mission is to create impactful films that spark meaningful conversations and drive social change. For more information, visit www.RobertCraigFilms.com and www.NoAddressMovie.com

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