NightRide Thermal Returns to Police Security Expo 2026 with Newly Launched 360 LUX

NightRide 360 LUX

Police Security Expo is one of the most important shows for us. Our newest offering, the NightRide 360 LUX, was designed with direct input from public safety We're proud to introduce it on this stage.” — Mary Ellen Kramer, CEO

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NightRide Thermal , the American manufacturer of thermal situational awareness systems for law enforcement, public safety , and defense, will exhibit at the 2026 Police Security Expo on June 23 and 24 at the Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The company will host attendees at Booth 1051, marking its return to the 40th Annual Police Security Expo - one of the largest gatherings of law enforcement professionals on the East Coast.This year's exhibit will feature the debut of the NightRide 360 LUX , the company's newest remote control pan-and-tilt thermal imaging camera with integrated LED spotlight and floodlight. Designed for special operations such as SWAT team, search and rescue and disaster response, the NightRide 360 LUX enables simultaneous thermal detection and visual illumination. The NightRide 360 LUX will begin shipping June 15, 2026, just over a week before the show opens.NightRide will also showcase its suite of vehicle-mounted thermal cameras built for rapid deployment, representing the company's full lineup of solutions for patrol vehicles, armored response units, and tactical applications."Police Security Expo is one of the most important shows of our year," said Mary Ellen Kramer, Founder and CEO of NightRide Thermal. "It's where we get to put our cameras in the hands of the officers who actually use them, hear their feedback face-to-face, and build the key relationships that make up the NightRide community of agencies, dealers and partners. Our newest offering, the NightRide 360 LUX, was designed with direct input from public safety, and we're proud to introduce it on this stage."Attendees visiting Booth 1051 will be able to see live thermal demonstrations, speak directly with NightRide's engineering and business development teams, and explore how NightRide thermal systems can keep make a difference for specific use cases and situations.Event details:When: June 23–24, 2026Where: Atlantic City Convention Center, Atlantic City, NJBooth: 1051For more information about NightRide Thermal or to schedule a meeting at the booth, visit getnightride.com or contact the company directly.About NightRide ThermalNightRide Thermal is a Brooklyn-based, woman-owned American manufacturer of thermal situational awareness systems for law enforcement, public safety, government, defense, trucking, and outdoor markets. Designed, built, and serviced in the United States, NightRide's thermal systems give operators the ability to see up to 1 mile ahead, far beyond the range of conventional headlights — and to detect people, vehicles, and hazards through darkness, smoke, fog, and dust. Founded in 2015, the company has grown to serve as a national dealer network of more than 220 partners. Learn more at getnightride.com.

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