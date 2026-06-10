Attorney General Hanaway Offers Consumer Guidance Against Scams Ahead of World Cup

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Attorney General Catherine Hanaway is encouraging Missourians to exercise caution when booking short-term stays, purchasing tickets, and paying for parking during the FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches in Kansas City. The global interest from billions of fans is creating a prime environment for scammers to take advantage of patrons.

“With the World Cup coming to Kansas City, excitement is high and, unfortunately, so is the potential for fraud,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Missourians should be able to enjoy this once-in-a-generation event without fear of being deceived. My office will hold accountable anyone who seeks to exploit our families, and we stand ready to assist anyone who encounters suspicious activity.”

Tips for Short-Term Stay Scams

Visitors should book short-term stays through official websites or trusted, well-known platforms. Utilizing platforms like Vrbo and Airbnb can protect consumers from scams that are prevalent on alternative websites. Legitimate hosts operating through trusted websites will never ask users to pay through alternative routes separate from the booking platform.

Consumers should check that the address of a short-term rental is accurate, and the price is not below the market value of other rentals in the same area. Prior to booking, check with the Better Business Bureau for any complaints or red flags.

Tips for Avoiding Ticket Scams

Scammers will target those wishing to attend the matches, and consumers should be alert to common signs of ticket scams. Scammers may attempt to sell fake, altered, or duplicated digital tickets. Ensure the seller can verify authenticity or properly transfer the ticket through official ticketing systems. Likewise, never provide personal or financial information to unfamiliar websites or sellers.

When purchasing online, use a credit card. Credit cards often include fraud protections that cash, checks, debit cards, and peer-to-peer apps like CashApp or Venmo do not provide. Verify that the web addresses begin with “https://” and that a closed lock symbol appears in the browser’s address bar before entering payment information. Be wary of an email or website that urges you to provide banking information; a legitimate bank or business won’t ask for confidential information via email. As mentioned above, if the price is significantly below market value, it is likely a scam.

Tips for Parking in the Kansas City Area

With any major event, parking is a concern for patrons and an opportunity for scammers to exploit attendees. When parking, consumers should ensure that the lot or street allows public parking, and check for signage regarding any rules or regulations for the lot. Consumers should also ensure they pay all fees associated with the lot they are parking in. Aggressive towing companies will be monitoring these lots and towing those who are in violation.

If you receive a suspicious ticket, do not pay online immediately; check the citation on the Kansas City Municipal Court portal to verify it. Official Kansas City, MO parking tickets are issued by the city and can be checked or paid through the official City of Kansas City Violations Bureau. They will never demand payment via an unknown QR code or text link.

“Whenever Missouri hosts large sporting events, the Attorney General’s Office receives an influx of complaints on scams targeting patrons in attendance,” said Director of Investigations Shelly Land. “We recommend attendees to not only be aware of ticket and lodging scams, but parking scams as well. Before parking, check for signage, follow rules, and obey regulations to avoid costly towing and tickets.”

Attorney General Hanaway encourages Missourians who believe they may have encountered a scam to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Complaint Hotline at 800-392-8222 or file a complaint at ago.mo.gov.