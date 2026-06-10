Protect Your Family From Mosquitoes and Ticks This Summer

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JACKSON, Miss. — Now that summer temps are luring you outside, remember to protect yourself from public enemy No. 1 in Mississippi: Mosquitoes and ticks. Both carry diseases that can make you seriously ill and even cause death. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) warns you to take precautions now so that your summer plans won't be ruined by avoidable diseases.

Mosquitoes

Mosquito-borne illnesses – including West Nile virus (WNV) – cause flu-like symptoms that can lead to meningitis or encephalitis. There were 33 human cases of WNV in the state in 2025, with five deaths. Here's how to protect yourself:

Use an insect repellent that contains DEET or another EPA-registered ingredient.

Cover arms and legs with long sleeves and long skirts or pants and wear shoes and socks.

Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent, such as shady or overgrown areas.

Remove standing water sources and make sure window screens are in good condition.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or indoors where mosquitoes may be present.

If traveling overseas, learn the risks for that location and how to prevent mosquito bites during your trip. Diseases including Chikungunya, malaria, yellow fever and Zika can be transmitted by mosquitoes in other countries; talk to your doctor about prevention medicines before departing. For more information, visit www.cdc.gov/mosquitoes/prevention/preventing-mosquito-bites-while-traveling.html.

Ticks

Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever (RMSF) is the most common tick-borne disease in the state. Symptoms include fever, severe headache, fatigue, deep muscle pain, chills and a rash. If not treated within the first few days of symptoms, it can be fatal. If you spend time in wooded areas, tall grass and brush, take these precautions:

Wear light-colored long-sleeved shirts and pants. Tuck pants into socks and boots; wear a hat.

Apply insect repellent containing DEET (30% or less) to exposed skin (except the face).

Walk in the center of trails so weeds do not brush against you.

Check yourself, children and other family members every two to three hours for ticks.

Check your pets often for ticks. Ticks can enter the home on pets and fall off in search of a host.

Keep your grass mowed and keep weeds cut to keep the area unattractive to ticks.

Mosquitoes are most active at dawn and dusk. Mosquito and tick bites are most common in warm months, so stay safe, Mississippi.