Ted & Holly Rollins Scholarship Organization Announces Latest Scholarship Recipients

Summer Kresge Yoelvis Jose Ortega Reinel

Both students have overcome significant challenges while remaining dedicated to their education, their communities and their future goals.” — Holly Rollins

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ted & Holly Rollins Scholarship Organization is pleased to announce the recipients of its latest scholarship awards, Summer Kresge and Yoelvis Jose Ortega Reinel. Established in honor of the late Ted Rollins, the scholarship is awarded twice each year to two deserving high school seniors who demonstrate academic achievement, perseverance, leadership, and a commitment to making a positive impact in their communities.Summer Kresge, a senior at North Penn High School, has distinguished herself through academics, athletics, and community service. A softball player and active member of Key Club, the Special Olympics Club, and FBLA, Summer has also remained involved with her local foster parent association after being adopted from foster care at a young age. This fall, she will attend Immaculata University as a student-athlete, pursuing a degree in Criminology with a minor in Pre-Law, with the goal of becoming a child advocacy lawyer.Yoelvis Jose Ortega Reinel, a graduating senior at New Brunswick High School, has demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination. Originally from Venezuela, he overcame numerous challenges after immigrating to the United States while maintaining Honor Roll status and earning membership in the National Honor Society. This fall, he will attend Kean University to pursue a degree in Accounting and hopes to use his education to create financial stability for his family and serve his community.“We are honored to recognize Summer and Yoelvis as recipients of this scholarship,” said Holly Rollins. “Both students have overcome significant challenges while remaining dedicated to their education, their communities and their future goals. Their perseverance and character embody the purpose of this scholarship, and I am confident they will make a meaningful impact on the lives of others for years to come.”The Ted & Holly Rollins Scholarship Organization is proud to support outstanding students as they pursue higher education and work toward making a difference in their communities. Students interested in applying for the next Ted & Holly Rollins Scholarship or learning more can visit https://www.rollinsscholarship.org/scholarship-application for eligibility requirements, application details, and upcoming deadlines.About the Ted & Holly Rollins Scholarship OrganizationIn October 2021, the Ted & Holly Rollins Organization was formed by his wife, Holly, to provide a biannual scholarship program open to students nationwide. The scholarship honors the legacy of the late Ted Rollins and the shared vision of Ted and Holly Rollins to provide educational opportunities for aspiring students, many of whom face significant challenges yet continue to excel academically despite their obstacles.

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