Alting celebrates Chicago Bears move to northwest Indiana

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

STATEHOUSE (June 10, 2026) — State Sen. Ron Alting (R-Lafayette) is celebrating the Chicago Bears' recent announcement that the team will advance its stadium development project in Hammond.

"The team's announcement is a prime example of the difference between Indiana and Illinois," Alting said. "The Indiana General Assembly learned about the potential for a stadium deal in northwest Indiana in January and completed legislation by the end of February after Illinois continuously fumbled the ball over the last five years."

Alting supported Senate Enrolled Act 27 during the 2026 legislative session, which lays out the framework to build a stadium in Hammond for the Chicago Bears.

"As home of the Colts, Pacers, Indianapolis 500, collegiate powerhouses and the NCAA, the state of Indiana knows how sports can impact our economy and serve as a magnet for tourism," Alting said.

In recent years, Indiana has been named the nation's top place to start a business, top state for business infrastructure and continuously ranks as having one of the lowest costs of doing business.

"This is a once-in-a-generation economic development opportunity that would not only benefit northwest Indiana, but our entire state," Alting said. "While other states put up barriers that keep companies from growing, Indiana has worked hard to attract new business opportunities and provide economic advantages not seen anywhere else."

Alting encourages residents of Senate District 22 to contact him with any questions or comments they may have. Alting can be reached by filling out a "Contact Me" form online at www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Alting or by phone at 800-382-9467.

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State Sen. Ron Alting (R-Lafayette) represents Senate District 22,

which includes Carroll County and a portion of Tippecanoe County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

Contact: Lance Gideon, Senior Press Secretary

Lance.Gideon@iga.in.gov

317-234-9221