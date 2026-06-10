Idaho State Police Forensic Services contributes to a national publication advancing Forensic Genetic Genealogy

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho State Police Forensic Services (ISPFS) continues to play a leading role in advancing forensic science nationwide through its work with the National Technology Validation and Implementation Collaborative (NTVIC).

ISPFS is a founding member and currently serves as chair of the NTVIC, a national collaborative comprising hundreds of forensic science professionals who evaluate, validate, and implement emerging technologies in forensic laboratories and law enforcement agencies. Through volunteer-led working groups, task groups, and technical committees, the organization helps accelerate the responsible adoption of new scientific tools and methodologies nationwide.

One of NTVIC’s most significant initiatives has been advancing Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy (FIGG), an emerging investigative technique that combines forensic DNA analysis with genealogical research to generate leads in criminal investigations. FIGG has become an increasingly valuable tool for identifying unknown individuals and helping resolve violent crimes and cold cases.

As part of that effort, ISPFS contributed significantly to a recently published peer-reviewed article titled NTVIC Hiring Qualified FIGG Practitioners: Recommendations for Forensic Science and Law Enforcement Agencies, published in the May 2026 edition of FSI-Synergy. The publication provides guidance and recommendations for agencies seeking to establish or expand public sector forensic genetic genealogy programs.

The publication was authored by members of the Public Genealogist Investigative Genetic Genealogy Working Group, one of several NTVIC groups focused on developing best practices, recommendations, and standards for the forensic science community. ISPFS SAKI Genealogist Kathy Fahey served as second author on the publication and helped share Idaho’s experience in developing one of the nation’s earliest in-house forensic genealogy programs. ISPFS was among the first public forensic laboratory systems in the United States to employ a dedicated forensic genealogist. Since joining the laboratory system, Fahey has helped investigators generate leads in complex, long-standing cases by applying forensic genetic genealogy.

“Kathy’s expertise has helped bring answers to investigators, victims, and families in cases that may otherwise have remained unresolved,” said ISPFS Lab System Director Matthew Gamette. “Her contribution to this publication reflects her professional excellence and Idaho’s leadership in the responsible use of forensic genetic genealogy. By sharing our experience with agencies across the country, we are helping establish practices that will guide public forensic laboratories for years to come.”

NTVIC maintains a commitment to transparency by publishing its work in peer-reviewed, open-access scientific journals. This approach allows forensic practitioners, law enforcement agencies, academic researchers, and members of the public to review and evaluate the organization’s recommendations and findings.

Many ISPFS employees serve in leadership and participant roles throughout NTVIC working groups and committees. Their involvement provides Idaho’s forensic laboratory system with early access to emerging technologies, validation studies, and implementation strategies that support efficient, scientifically sound forensic services for Idaho’s criminal justice partners.

“Participation in NTVIC allows our scientists to help shape the future of forensic science while ensuring Idaho remains at the forefront of innovation,” Gamette said. “The work of our employees benefits not only our laboratory system, but forensic practitioners and law enforcement agencies throughout the nation.”

Additional information about the National Technology Validation and Implementation Collaborative is available at https://sites.google.com/view/ntvic/home.

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