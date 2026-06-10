Oregon Heritage Commission awards grants for museum projects

The Oregon Heritage Commission has awarded $75,000 in grants to 13 museums throughout the state as part of the Oregon Museum Grant program. The grants will help fund a variety of projects including collection preservation, interpretation, and heritage tourism. Award amounts ranged from $3,000 - $8,000.

Funded projects:

Columbia Gorge Discovery Center will partner with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to co-host Eagle Watch 2027 in Wasco County.

Strengthen emergency preparedness and collections care through collections assessments and emergency supply kits at the Coos Art Museum and Coos History Museum in Coos Bay.

Develop interactive multimedia centered on the history of Native peoples in the Southern Oregon at the Crater Rock Museum in Jackson County.

Update the inventory, storage and display of the collection at the Elgin Museum.

The Gresham Historical Society will research, curate, and produce an exhibit on the rich and diverse agricultural history of East Multnomah County.

The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture will present Nez Perce history, culture, and living traditions through a combination of public talks and K-12 classroom resources.

Collect, transcribe, and analyze interviews to explore the history of Oregon’s Central America solidarity movement of the 1980s.

Digitize the newspaper collection of Sheridan Museum of History with University of Oregon Digital Newspaper program.

Install storage shelving at the Southern Oregon Historical Society in Medford.

Rehouse and catalog film and glass negatives at the Springfield Museum.

Improve the housing of the collection at the Talent Museum.

Provide ramps and decking/rails at Pottsville Historical Park and Museum.

Rehouse collections at the Yamhill County Historical Museum.

The museum grant program is offered annually by the Oregon Heritage Commission, part of the Oregon Heritage program at Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD). The grant program began in 1965 when only 24 organizations were eligible for the program. The grant is funded OPRD lottery dollars.

The Oregon Heritage Commission works to secure, sustain and enhance Oregon’s heritage. The Commission sponsors heritage initiatives that educate the public about the value of heritage and celebrate the state’s diversity.

The Oregon Heritage Commission consists of nine members appointed by the governor and nine agency advisors. Members are chosen from state agencies and statewide organizations, and represent a diverse geographical and heritage background.

To learn more about the Oregon Museum Grant or the Oregon Heritage Commission, visit www.oregonheritage.org or contact Kuri Gill at Kuri.gill@oprd.oregon.gov or 503-986-0685.