Governor Kotek Declares Drought Emergency in Douglas, Gilliam, Harney, Lake, and Malheur Counties

Salem, OR – Governor Tina Kotek has declared a drought emergency in Douglas, Gilliam, Harney, Lake, and Malheur counties through Executive Order 26-09 and directed state agencies to coordinate and prioritize assistance. The Executive Order is available here.

This marks the fourth drought declaration order issued in 2026. In total, 17 of Oregon’s 36 counties are now under drought emergency status. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Harney, Gilliam, Lake, and Malheur Counties are experiencing moderate and severe drought conditions, with severe and extreme drought conditions present in Douglas County.

Seasonal climate and drought outlooks indicate that drought conditions in the counties are likely to persist.

Douglas County

As of May 19, the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) showed all of Douglas County in drought conditions ranging from moderate to extreme drought. 85% of the county is in severe to extreme drought, including 11% in extreme drought. Standardized Precipitation Evapotranspiration Index (SPEI) values for the water year thus far also indicate moderate to severe drought conditions, with some areas reaching extreme drought levels.

Gilliam County

As of May 19, the USDM showed that 40% of Gilliam County is experiencing moderate to severe drought, including 6% classified as severe drought. SPEI values for the current water year indicate abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions across the southern half of the county, while the rest of the county remains near normal. Similar patterns are evident at longer time scales (180 days to 12 months), although much of the county has experienced drier-than-normal conditions over the past 60 days.

Harney County

As of May 19, the USDM showed that 82% of Harney County is experiencing moderate to severe drought, including 6% classified as severe drought. SPEI values for the current water year indicate moderate drought across most of the county, with some areas reaching severe to extreme drought levels. Conditions have worsened over the past 60 days, with some values reflecting extreme drought.

Lake County

As of May 19, the USDM showed that 88% of Lake County is experiencing moderate to severe drought, including 5% classified as severe drought. SPEI values for the current water year indicate moderate drought across most of the county, with some areas reaching severe to extreme drought levels. Over the past 60 days, conditions have worsened, with SPEI values increasingly reflecting extreme drought across much of the county.

Malheur County

As of May 19, the USDM showed that 63% of Malheur County is experiencing moderate to severe drought, including 40% classified as severe drought. SPEI values for the current water year indicate moderate drought across the southern half of the county. Conditions have worsened over the past 30 days, with SPEI values now reflecting severe to extreme drought across much of the county.

Impact and State Response

Drought conditions are expected to significantly affect Oregon’s farms, ranches, recreation and tourism sectors, drinking water availability, fish and wildlife habitats, and other natural resource-dependent activities. Extreme dryness will likely shorten the growing season, decrease water supplies, and increase wildfire risk.

The drought declaration unlocks emergency tools for affected communities, including assistance for local water users and expedited review processes through the Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD).

In March, the Governor declared drought in Baker, Deschutes, and Umatilla Counties, pursuant to Oregon Revised Statutes (ORS) 536.740, followed by a declaration in April for Crook, Grant, Jackson, Jefferson, Morrow, and Wallowa Counties and a declaration in May for Coos, Klamath, and Wheeler Counties. The Oregon Water Supply Availability Committee and state natural resource partners continue to monitor water conditions closely.

As state and local officials coordinate with federal and Tribal partners, conditions will be closely monitored by the state’s natural resource and public safety agencies, including the Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD) and the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM).