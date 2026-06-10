ECF Honors Jenni Kayne and Richard Ehrlich for Three Generations of Commitment to Los Angeles Families

Exceptional Children's Foundation will celebrate its 80th Anniversary Gala on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles along with honorees, Jenni Kayne and Richard Ehrlich Exceptional Children's Foundation will celebrate its 80th Anniversary Gala on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

An LA nonprofit celebrates 80 years of disability services and the Kayne family’s multigenerational legacy of commitment to children & adults with special needs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exceptional Children’s Foundation (ECF) will honor Jenni Kayne, founder of the $140 million California lifestyle brand bearing her name, and Richard Ehrlich, a leading figure in luxury real estate, for carrying forward three generations of family commitment to Los Angeles children and adults with special needs at its 80th Anniversary Gala on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.The milestone evening will celebrate ECF’s 80 years of service to children, adults, and families with developmental disabilities and other special needs across Los Angeles County, and will feature entertainment by legendary comedian and longtime Tonight Show host Jay Leno. Emmy Award-winning journalist Kristine Lazar will serve as emcee.The Kayne family’s connection to ECF spans three generations. Jenni Kayne’s grandparents, parents, and extended family were instrumental in launching the Kayne Eras School, which later merged with ECF to expand and strengthen services for children and adults with special needs across Los Angeles County. Jenni and Richard’s recognition at the 80th Anniversary Gala marks not just a personal honor, but the continuation of a family story that has quietly shaped one of Los Angeles’ most vital educational institutions for decades.“Supporting the Kayne Eras School has always been incredibly close to our hearts and a proud cornerstone of our family’s philanthropic journey. For 80 years, ECF has been doing the vital work of creating places of dignity, inclusion, and belonging in Los Angeles. Richard and I are deeply humbled by this honor, and we remain completely dedicated to helping protect and grow these life-changing programs for the next generation of children and families.”— Jenni Kayne, Honoree and Founder, Jenni Kayne“The Kayne family’s commitment to ECF and the children and families we serve is not measured in a single gift or a single year — it is measured in generations. Honoring Jenni and Richard at our 80th Anniversary Gala is our way of recognizing that the most enduring philanthropy is built on genuine relationships, shared values, and an unwavering belief that every person deserves the opportunity to reach their fullest potential.”— Veronica Arteaga, President & CEO, Exceptional Children’s FoundationFounded in 1946 by a group of Los Angeles parents who created the city’s first daycare and training program because no government program existed to do so, ECF has grown into one of Southern California’s most comprehensive nonprofit providers of lifespan services — and the only organization in California delivering uninterrupted services across every stage of life, from birth through adulthood. Today, ECF serves nearly 4,000 children, adults, and families through 14 service sites across Los Angeles County, providing special education, mental health services, adult employment programs, independent living support, residential services, and four Art Centers where artists with developmental disabilities train, exhibit, and sell their work.According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 1 in 6 people worldwide experiences significant disability. Against that global backdrop, ECF’s 80-year record represents a Los Angeles-born model for what sustained inclusion can look like across education, employment, independence, creativity, housing, and community life.The 80th Anniversary Gala will include dinner, live and silent auctions, and program highlights reflecting ECF’s impact across Los Angeles County. Funds raised will support ECF programs serving children, adults, and families across every stage of life. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or donations, visit ECF.net EVENT DETAILSWhat: Exceptional Children’s Foundation 80th Anniversary GalaWhen: Wednesday, June 17, 2026, 6:00 p.m.Where: Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049Info: ECF.netABOUT THE HONOREESJenni Kayne is the founder of the $140 million California lifestyle brand bearing her name, recognized as one of American fashion’s most influential tastemakers and a defining voice in California living across fashion, home, beauty, and hospitality. Richard Ehrlich is a leading figure in luxury real estate with nearly 25 years of experience and close to one billion dollars in career sales. Together, they continue a family tradition of high-impact philanthropy dedicated to enhancing educational resources and support services for children and adults with special needs connected to ECF Kayne Eras School.ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL CHILDREN’S FOUNDATIONFounded in 1946, Exceptional Children’s Foundation (ECF) is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit and the only organization of its kind in California providing a full spectrum of services for children and adults with developmental disabilities and other special needs, from birth through adulthood. Since its inception, ECF has impacted more than a quarter of a million individuals and families through programs and services that empower people of all abilities to achieve greater independence, confidence, and inclusion. Learn more at ECF.net.

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