EFESO Strengthens End-to-End Operations Expertise in the Netherlands

EFESO Netherlands welcomes Erik Tieleman as Expert Director to strengthen its end-to-end operations offering.

EFESO is the only firm I've seen that truly operates across the entire operations value chain, with equal depth in manufacturing, supply chain, and transformation.” — Erik Tieleman, Associate Expert Director

AMSTERDAM, FRANCE, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EFESO Management Consultants, the leading global pure player in operations strategy and performance improvement, announces that Erik Tieleman has joined EFESO Netherlands as Expert Director.With over 30 years of experience in operational excellence, manufacturing supply chain , and digital transformation, Erik brings significant depth to EFESO's end-to-end operations offering in the Benelux region.A Proven Track Record in Manufacturing & Operational Excellence:Erik Tieleman is a recognized operations expert and trusted advisor to C-level executives across process industries , manufacturing, life sciences, food & beverage, and automotive. He holds an MBA from the University of Groningen and a Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt certification. His career spans leadership roles at General Electric, Johnson & Johnson, and several international consulting firms.Most recently, Erik was looking for a platform where he could apply his experience in manufacturing and operations transformation with greater impact, helping clients improve operational performance through greater stability and reliability across manufacturing and supply chain operations. This path led him to EFESO, where end-to-end operations are at the core of the business.Why EFESO: The Natural Home for End-to-End Excellence in Operations:For over 40 years, EFESO has built and sustained a truly integrated operations consulting model, from operations strategy & transformation to transactions & turnaround, R&D and product profitability, cost & value engineering, manufacturing, procurement, and supply chain. This is reinforced by transversal capabilities in Industrial AI, automation & digital, industrial sustainability, and people & organization, with deep expertise across both industrial sectors and private equity."Erik's decision to work with EFESO is a testament to our differentiated positioning," said Bas Koetsier, Managing Director & Senior Partner, EFESO Netherlands. "Where others have narrowed their focus, we continue to invest in and deliver across the full spectrum of operational performance. Erik's expertise is a strong complement to our capabilities and will further strengthen the support we provide to clients.""EFESO is the only firm I've seen that truly operates across the entire operations value chain, with equal depth in manufacturing, supply chain, and transformation," said Erik Tieleman. "What also stands out is the data-driven leadership that helps turn transformation into measurable operational results. I look forward to working with EFESO and supporting clients in delivering on the end-to-end operations promise."

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