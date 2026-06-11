CDD Vault and Kiin Bio Integrate to Streamline End-to-End Drug Discovery Workflows

CDD Vault and Kiin Bio integrate to bridge structured experimental data with AI-native workflows, accelerating drug discovery and scientific intelligence

CDD Vault is trusted by hundreds of biotech and pharma teams for good reason - it's become the backbone of biological and chemical data management across the industry.” — Dr. Filippo Abbondanza, Kiin Bio Founder & CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collaborative Drug Discovery (CDD) , the leading provider of data management solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and Kiin Bio , a pioneer in AI-native Drug Discovery platform, today announced a strategic partnership integrating KiinOS with CDD Vault.CDD Vault is the world's leading chemistry and biologics registration and data management system, trusted by more than 750 biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies globally. CDD Vault hosts over 4 billion experimentally-validated chemical and biological data points providing secure, collaborative data management and analytical tools across the R&D lifecycle."We're pleased to have Kiin Bio integrating with CDD Vault to extend the value of our platform. By connecting CDD Vault as a source of truth for researchers' data management directly to AI-driven analytics and external databases, scientists work more efficiently," mentioned Mitchell Buckley, CDD Head of Partnerships.Kiin Bio is an AI-native research platform for drug discovery whose platform, KiinOS, fast-tracks decision-making by executing, reasoning over, and connecting scientific results, from commercial intelligence and target ID to computational chemistry and bioinformatics. Rather than replacing workflows, Kiin integrates with tools already used by R&D teams, increasing output without requiring additional human hires."CDD Vault is trusted by hundreds of biotech and pharma teams for good reason - it's become the backbone of biological and chemical data management across the industry. We're excited to connect that data layer directly into KiinOS, so researchers can move seamlessly from registered entities for computational analysis and literature exploration without leaving their workflow," shared Dr. Filippo Abbondanza, Kiin Bio Founder & CEO.Through this integration, researchers using CDD Vault will be able to connect their pre-clinical discovery data directly into KiinOS workflows, bridging structured experimental data with computational tools, external databases, and scientific literature in one connected environment. When deployed, KiinOS agents gain access to structured, real-time, curated experimental data, ensuring that insights and recommendations are grounded in reliable, organization-specific knowledge.CDD and Kiin Bio provide an information network for “connected scientific intelligence”, where drug discovery platforms scale and streamline execution, distilling noise into key decision-making signals.About Kiin Bio: Kiin Bio is a life sciences company developing an AI-native platform to transform drug discovery and deliver Scientific Intelligence. Its technology integrates generative AI agents with existing research tools and data to execute experiments, analyze and connect the results, and streamlining decision making - helping teams unify fragmented processes and accelerate the development of new therapies. www.kiin.bio About Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc. CDD's flagship product, CDD Vault, is a premier hosted database solution for the secure management and sharing of biological and chemical research data. CDD Vault provides tools for chemical and biological registration management, structure-activity relationships (SAR), and experiment organization. The platform's available modules include Registration, Activity & Visualization, Assays, ELN, Inventory, Curves, AI, and Automation. www.collaborativedrug.com

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