NMTSC Sailor Named 2025 Shore-Based BMET of the Year

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Kevinjay Flores, an instructor assigned to Navy Medicine Training Support Command (NMTSC), was named the 2025 Shore-Based Biomedical Equipment Technician (BMET) of the Year by the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), on June 5, 2026.

The annual awards recognize outstanding members of the Navy Medicine logistics community for their contributions to mission readiness and operational excellence throughout the calendar year.

In the fleet, BMETs are responsible for maintaining and repairing the critical medical equipment used in patient care. Their expertise ensures that healthcare providers have reliable, fully functioning equipment to support medical readiness and patient treatment worldwide.

Flores, who has served as a BMET since 2016, is currently assigned to the Medical Education and Training Campus (METC), where he teaches basic and advanced diagnostic imaging courses to Sailors, Soldiers, and Airmen. This tri-service training pipeline prepares students to maintain and repair medical life-support systems throughout the Department of War. As a diagnostic imaging instructor, Flores helps train the next generation of technicians who will support military treatment facilities, operational units, and deployable medical platforms across the globe.

“HM1 Flores embodies what it is to be a true leader, in and out of the uniform,” said U.S. Navy Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Christopher Ratcliff, BMET Navy service lead. “His rational thinking and drive to care about Sailors, Airmen, and Soldiers, makes him stand out. He is always looking for the best way to promote others and help our students graduate with integrity.”

Reflecting on the achievement, Flores noted that his daily environment helped prepare him for this level of recognition.

“I feel like I was ready at this point because of the mission we have here at NMTSC and the impact we have supporting both shore and operational forces,” said Flores. “Being selected highlights the importance of what we do here [at the METC] in the BMET program and carries on the legacy of previous award recipients from NMTSC.” When asked what advice he would offer to future award nominees, Flores emphasized the importance of mentorship and professional development.

“Trust your leadership,” said Flores. “They have the best intentions for you. You don't always have to reinvent the wheel. Use the mentorship available through your chain of command and from those around you. Chances are someone has already accomplished what you're trying to do and can help guide you along the way.”

Flores also encouraged Sailors to communicate their professional goals and seek opportunities for continuous growth.

“If you have goals in mind, let it be known so people can help guide you and lead you in the right direction,” said Flores. “I would not have received this award without the help of my peers and leadership. I am not in the position I am without them.”

NMTSC provides administrative and operational support for Navy personnel assigned to the METC and other medical training programs throughout Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston. Through its instructors and staff, NMTSC plays a critical role in developing highly skilled medical professionals who support Navy Medicine and warfighter readiness worldwide.