A culture of safety: New England District’s eight-year path to the Army Star

CONCORD, Mass. – An eight-year journey that began in 2018 when New England District leaders and team members made a deliberate commitment to methodically build a foundation of safety that would endure, culminated on April 8 when the District was officially awarded the Army Star.

The Army Star is the highest safety honor awarded by the U.S. Army. It is reserved for organizations that demonstrate world-class performance in accident prevention and risk management.

More than a trophy, this Army Star, that comes in the form of a flag, symbolizes a sustained, long-term commitment to a safety-first culture. It represents the collective discipline of a team dedicated to continuous improvement—ensuring that every service member, contractor, and civilian returns home safely while we maintain the highest levels of operational readiness.

“Earning the Army Star is not a simple task; it is a rigorous, multi-year endeavor,” said Lt. Col. David MacPhail, deputy district engineer. “To reach this pinnacle, a unit must successfully navigate three progressive stages of assessment.”

The stages included meeting six distinct capability objectives, satisfying 48 measurable performance elements, and achieving documented reductions in accidents alongside total safety compliance.

Throughout this period, the District underwent exhaustive evaluations by external assessors. They advanced from establishing foundational safety policies in stage one, to proving effective program execution in the field during stage two, and finally, demonstrating cultural maturity and program sustainment in stage three.

The final programmatic review in March 2026 was the ultimate test. The assessors did not just look at the required paperwork; they witnessed New England District’s safety culture in action. They observed firsthand how our team manages risk in real-time and, as a result, recommended NAE for the Army Star without hesitation. Receiving the Army Star means NAE has moved beyond "checking the box." The District has cultivated an environment where safety is a core value integrated into every mission we execute. NAE is now only the thirteenth U.S. Army Corps of Engineers organization to achieve this status.

Consider this: over 600 Army organizations are mandated to follow this path, but only a small fraction reach the finish line. This recognition affirms that NAE is dedicated to protecting our most valuable asset—its people. As a rare unit-level honor, the presentation of the Army Star flag signals that an organization has moved beyond compliance and joined the elite fraction of Army units that have achieved this level of excellence Sheila Harvey, chief of the Safety Office, and her team were instrumental in the District getting recognition. MacPhail was quick to praise their outstanding work.

“Your expertise, persistence, and leadership were the engines that brought us to this day,” said MacPhail. “Your work is vital because it keeps our workforce safe and our mission moving forward.”

The Army Star will be officially presented during the New England District’s Founder’s Day 251st celebration, June 26, 2026.