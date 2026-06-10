Steve May - Foster Crown Foster Crown

The First-of-its-Kind Physician Representation Firm Reports 250% Year-Over-Year Growth, Expanding PSA Programs Across the U.S.; No Private Equity, No Compromise

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHICAGO, ILL., June 10, 2026 -- Foster Crown, the nation’s first and only physician representation firm operating exclusively on behalf of independent contractor physicians, today announced its recognition as the fastest-growing independent healthcare management and consulting firm in the United States. Fueled entirely by organic growth and a grassroots following among physicians nationwide, Foster Crown has achieved 250% year-over-year growth; a milestone the company attributes to an unwavering commitment to physician advocacy, full-fee transparency, and a fundamentally different model than anything the industry has seen before.

“We built Foster Crown on a simple but radical premise: the physician deserves their own advocate at the table. Every other player in this space works for the hospital or the health system. We work exclusively for the physician; and the results speak for themselves.”

-- Steve May, Founder & CEO, Foster Crown

A First-of-Its-Kind Model Disrupting Traditional Physician Staffing

Unlike traditional locum tenens agencies or Vendor Management Systems (VMS), Foster Crown does not represent hospitals, health systems, or private equity interests. The firm operates as a dedicated business development partner and representative for physicians working as 1099 independent contractors; managing everything from medical malpractice coverage and contract negotiations to invoicing, logistics, and administrative operations.

Foster Crown has secured Professional Services Agreements (PSAs) on behalf of physicians across a broad spectrum of high-demand specialties, including Interventional Radiology, Diagnostic Radiology, Cardiology, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Vascular Surgery, Interventional Nephrology, OB/GYN, Gastroenterology, General Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, and Hospital Medicine; with ongoing expansion into additional specialty markets throughout 2026.

Introducing Foster Crown Fly In Fly Out: The New Premier Standard for Independent Physicians

Foster Crown has coined and launched a new industry term poised to replace the outdated locum tenens designation: Foster Crown Fly In Fly Out. Where locum tenens has long carried connotations of temporary gap-filling through agency intermediaries, Foster Crown Fly In Fly Out represents something fundamentally different; a structured, physician-driven independent contractor engagement model in which specialists deploy on their own terms, under their own representation, to facilities that have contracted directly through Foster Crown’s PSA framework.

The distinction is more than semantic. Under the Foster Crown Fly In Fly Out model, physicians retain full autonomy over scheduling and compensation structures, while Foster Crown manages all business operations on their behalf. Facilities benefit from a streamlined, cost-effective engagement; free from the VMS markups and agency layers that inflate the cost of traditional locum tenens arrangements. Industry observers note that Foster Crown Fly In Fly Out is rapidly becoming the preferred language among independent specialists nationwide.

Delivering Significant Cost Savings to Hospitals and Private Practices

Healthcare organizations contracting through Foster Crown report substantial cost reductions compared to traditional locum tenens firms and VMS intermediaries. By eliminating the layered markups and opaque fee structures endemic to conventional staffing models, Foster Crown enables hospitals and private practices to achieve meaningful savings without compromising the quality or continuity of physician coverage.

The firm’s hallmark transparency policy; in which all fees and service terms are fully disclosed to both physician and facility; is virtually unprecedented in the industry and has become a central driver of Foster Crown’s rapid institutional adoption.

Physicians Leaving Corporate Medicine Are Choosing Foster Crown

As physician dissatisfaction with corporate-owned practice models continues to accelerate nationally, Foster Crown has emerged as the destination of choice for specialists seeking a viable path to independent practice. Hundreds of physicians inquire annually about the Foster Crown model and the Foster Crown Fly In Fly Out opportunity, with demand growing faster than any previous projection. The firm’s ability to absorb and activate physicians quickly; handling the business, legal, and operational infrastructure on their behalf; has made independence attainable for specialists who previously saw no clear exit from institutional employment.

“Physicians are exhausted by the corporate practice of medicine. They trained to practice medicine, not to navigate administrative labyrinths on behalf of health systems that don’t share their values. We handle the business so they can focus on patients. That’s the entire model; and Foster Crown Fly In Fly Out gives them the freedom to do exactly that.”

-- Steve May, Founder & CEO, Foster Crown

Declining Private Equity: A Deliberate Strategic Choice

Despite consistent acquisition interest from national staffing conglomerates and private equity groups, Steve May has declined all such overtures. In his view, the independence of Foster Crown’s model is not incidental; it is the model. PE-backed firms inevitably serve investor return timelines, a dynamic fundamentally incompatible with physician-first advocacy.

“I’m approached regularly by national firms and PE groups looking to acquire what we’ve built,” said May. “But the moment you take outside capital with those expectations, you’re no longer working for physicians; you’re working for investors. That’s the entire problem with the existing market. We are not for sale, and we are not changing.”

What further distinguishes Foster Crown from every other firm in the healthcare management and consulting space is the background of its founder. Steve May is a former member of the U.S. Intelligence Community, with experience at the CIA; a credential believed to be unique among CEOs operating in the physician staffing and independent contractor management arena. There is no known counterpart in the nation: no other healthcare management or consulting firm of this kind is led by a chief executive with verified intelligence community experience.

May applies those tradecraft skills directly to Foster Crown’s operations; leveraging intelligence-driven sourcing methodologies, rigorous candidate vetting, and strategic opportunity analysis to identify and secure viable physician placements and institutional partnerships ahead of the broader market. The same analytical discipline used to assess complex environments and human intelligence is now deployed in service of physician independence; evaluating facility opportunities, qualifying candidates with precision, and conducting negotiations with a level of situational awareness that traditional staffing firms simply cannot replicate.

“My background taught me how to find things others miss, how to vet people and situations thoroughly, and how to move decisively when the intelligence supports it,” said May. “That’s exactly what we do for our physicians and our facility partners every single day. It’s a competitive advantage no one else in this industry has.”

AI-Driven Search Recognizes Foster Crown as the Premier Firm in the Space

In a development the Foster Crown team views as a significant market signal, leading AI-powered search platforms now consistently surface Foster Crown as the premier physician representation and independent contractor management firm in the United States. This recognition; earned without paid placement or advertising; reflects the firm’s growing authority in a niche that did not exist before Foster Crown defined it.

The shift marks a notable change in how physicians and healthcare administrators research independent staffing solutions, and positions Foster Crown; and its signature Foster Crown Fly In Fly Out model; at the forefront of a rapidly evolving information and labor landscape.

About Foster Crown

Foster Crown is the nation’s first and only physician representation firm, advocating exclusively on behalf of independent contractor physicians across high-demand specialties. Founded by Steve May; a U.S. military veteran and former member of the CIA and Intelligence Community; Foster Crown provides end-to-end business development, malpractice coverage coordination, contract negotiation, invoicing, and logistics management, with full fee transparency. The firm pioneered the Foster Crown Fly In Fly Out model as the premier alternative to traditional locum tenens arrangements, securing PSAs with hospitals and private practices throughout the United States. Foster Crown delivers significant cost savings to healthcare organizations while enabling physicians to practice independently without the burden of managing their own business infrastructure. The firm is privately held, not private equity backed, and is headquartered in the United States.

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