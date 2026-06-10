MEDTACEDU Expands Veterinary IV Training Line to Help Vet Students and Clinics Build Hands-On Skills Safely

MEDTACEDU Dog IV Practice Kit for veterinary venipuncture training

New canine and feline practice kits give veterinary programs realistic, repeatable venipuncture and catheterization training — without risk to live animals.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEDTACEDU, a manufacturer of medical, veterinary, and tactical simulation trainers, today announced an expansion of its veterinary IV training line, giving veterinary schools, technician programs, and animal clinics realistic models to practice canine and feline intravenous access and blood collection — without practicing on live patients.Venipuncture and IV catheterization are "day-one" skills for veterinary professionals, yet building confident muscle memory traditionally requires repeated attempts on live, often anxious animals. MEDTACEDU's models let trainees fail safely and repeat as many times as needed before they ever approach a real patient.The expanded line centers on three products: Dog IV Practice Kit — a full-leg canine model featuring the cephalic vein, supporting IV catheterization, phlebotomy, fluid-drip setup, and bandaging practice, with simulated blood and a realistic flashback effect.• Canine IV Training Model — a durable cephalic-vein leg built for high-volume, repeated venipuncture training. Veterinary Cat IV Practice Kit — a feline blood-draw and catheterization leg designed for the unique anatomy and handling of cats."Veterinary educators tell us the hardest part isn't the theory — it's giving every student enough repetitions to get the 'feel' of a vein before they're working on a frightened animal," said a MEDTACEDU spokesperson. "Our goal is to make high-quality, reusable training accessible, so schools and clinics can graduate more confident, gentler practitioners."Demand for simulation-based veterinary education has grown as programs seek to improve clinical readiness while reducing stress on teaching animals. MEDTACEDU's models use soft skin and easy to set up fluid system to make realistic training practical for both large institutions and individual clinics.The veterinary line is part of MEDTACEDU's broader catalog of training simulators spanning injection practice, wound packing and hemorrhage control, airway and CPR training, and anatomical education models.The full veterinary range is available at www.medtacedu.com . Bulk and educational-institution inquiries are welcome.About MEDTACEDUMEDTACEDU designs and manufactures medical, veterinary, and tactical training simulators for educational institutions, clinics, and training programs worldwide. Its product range includes injection and IV trainers, wound packing and bleeding-control simulators, airway and CPR trainers, and veterinary practice models — built for realistic, repeatable, hands-on skill development.Media ContactMEDTACEDUEmail: sales@medtacedu.comWebsite: https://www.medtacedu.com

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