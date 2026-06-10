Department of Natural Resources awards $67,500 in grants to Caledonia and Holcomb

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 10, 2026 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a total of $67,500 in Drinking Water Engineering Report grants to Caledonia ($37,500) and Holcomb ($30,000). Both communities will use the funding to evaluate their drinking water systems.

Through its Drinking Water Engineering Report Grant program, the department offers funding to qualified communities to help evaluate public drinking water system improvements. Both communities will use their grants to identify improvements that will enable them to continue operating drinking water systems that meet water quality standards and provide reliable service.

“Keeping our water clean, drinkable and accessible will always be a top priority as we work to help Missouri communities flourish, said Kurt Schaefer,” director of the Department of Natural Resources.

Drinking water systems are essential infrastructure that support a community’s health and economic vitality. Through this grant, qualified communities can thoroughly assess their drinking water systems and identify improvements for better service. During the assessment, communities can determine what actions are needed to address current drinking water needs and plan for future growth and development.

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit the State Revolving Fund (SRF) webpage.

