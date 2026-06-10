Department of Natural Resources awards $37,500 grant to Waverly

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 10, 2026 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $37,500 Drinking Water Engineering Report Grant to the city of Waverly to evaluate its drinking water system.

Through its Drinking Water Engineering Report Grant program, the department offers funding to qualified communities to help evaluate public drinking water system improvements. The city will use the grant to identify improvements that will enable the system to continue meeting drinking water quality standards and providing reliable water service.

Drinking water systems are essential infrastructure that support every community’s health and economic vitality. Through this grant, qualified communities like Waverly can thoroughly assess their drinking water systems and identify improvements for better service. During the assessment, communities can determine what actions are needed to address current drinking water needs and plan for future growth and development.

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit the State Revolving Fund (SRF) webpage.