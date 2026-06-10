Estrella Insurance Champions Hurricane Preparedness as 2026 Season Begins

A trusted advocate for hurricane preparedness before, during and after the storm

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As hurricane season officially begins on June 1, Estrella Insurance is empowering families to face the months ahead with greater confidence, preparation and peace of mind. With more than 200 offices nationwide, the leading provider of property and casualty insurance goes beyond policies, and serves as a trusted advocate for hurricane preparedness through education, guidance, and hands-on support.According to hurricane forecasters at Colorado State University, the 2026 season is expected to bring 13 named storms, including six hurricanes and two major hurricanes with sustained winds exceeding 111 mph. In recent years, storms have grown more unpredictable, with impacts reaching far beyond coastal areas and affecting inland communities through flooding, wind damage, and prolonged power outages.“Peak hurricane season typically begins in August, but preparation should start well before the first storm forms,” said Nick Estrella, CEO of Estrella Insurance. “From building a hurricane preparedness kit to reviewing your insurance coverage, taking early action can make all the difference. Our teams are committed to supporting families every step of the way, before, during, and after a storm.”For more than 45 years, Estrella Insurance has stood alongside the communities it serves, particularly in hurricane-prone regions like South Florida. Headquartered in Miami, the company has deep, firsthand experience navigating severe weather events and helping families recover and rebuild.Cracking the Insurance CodeUnderstanding insurance coverage is a critical part of storm preparedness, and one that often causes confusion for homeowners. Estrella Insurance works closely with clients to simplify the process, debunk common misconceptions and ensure families are properly protected.For example, standard homeowners insurance policies typically cover wind damage caused by hurricanes, but they often do not include flood protection. Flooding is one of the most common and costly impacts of hurricanes and usually requires a separate flood insurance policy. Estrella’s agents help clients identify potential gaps in coverage, explain deductibles specific to hurricane events and recommend appropriate policies based on individual risk factors.Preparedness Beyond the PolicyIn addition to insurance guidance, Estrella Insurance actively equips communities with practical tools and resources to stay hurricane ready. They provide actionable advice through comprehensive checklists that help residents build emergency supply kits, secure their homes, and prepare backup generators before a storm hits.To protect personal assets, the agency advises homeowners to safely store pre-storm photos and home inventories in the cloud. They also emphasize vehicle safety, reminding drivers to top off gas tanks beforehand and warning against starting flooded cars in the aftermath to prevent severe damage. In addition, Estrella offers clear recovery guides for the immediate aftermath of a storm.By combining insurance expertise with a commitment to education and community support, Estrella Insurance continues to reinforce its role as more than a provider, but as a dedicated partner in preparedness, resilience, and recovery throughout hurricane season and beyond.Estrella Insurance offers a comprehensive portfolio of property and casualty products, including auto, home, commercial, business, life and health insurance, providing customers a one-stop solution for their coverage needs. For more information or to explore franchising opportunities, visit www.estrellafranchise.com About Estrella InsuranceMiami-based Estrella Insurance is a property and casualty insurance franchisor and a trusted leader among consumers and insurance companies by providing simple, cost-effective insurance solutions across its auto, home, commercial, business, life, and health insurance portfolios. With more than 200 offices across the U.S., it is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity with a proven business model that allows owners to focus directly on customer support and community engagement. For more information, visit Estrella Insurance.

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