Ocusell Expands To 11 More States, Adds 12 MLSs To The Ocusell Network

Canopy, Realcomp, State-Wide, Mid Georgia, and Greater Rochester join another half dozen Multiple Listing Services to expand Ocusell’s national presence

With Ocusell they no longer need to choose between merging organizations or not. We provide the infrastructure that lets MLSs remain independent and enhance their flexibility.” — Hayden Rieveschl, Founder & CEO of Ocusell

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ocusell Network, as part of its joint venture with Bright MLS, has reached the milestone of 25 MLS partnerships with the latest addition of nearly a dozen more multiple listing services to its expanding national footprint. This latest list of MLSs to bring Ocusell onboard span every type of MLS, from size to geography to governance structure.“We have watched as MLSs wrestle with whether or not to consolidate in an effort to serve more subscribers under one roof,” says Hayden Rieveschl, CEO and Founder of Ocusell. “With Ocusell they no longer need to choose between merging organizations or not. We provide the infrastructure that lets MLSs remain independent and enhance their flexibility.”Ocusell’s platform enables agents to list their properties in multiple MLSs from a single add/edit platform which is customized to meet the rules and bylaws of each connected MLS. By eliminating duplicate entry and building compliance checks into the process before a listing is published, listings come to market more quickly and with fewer errors. The added ability for brokers to have a ‘single pane’ view of all the listings coming from their brokerage gives them greater control and insights over their data.“The seismic shifts across the industry — particularly around data licensing, distribution control, and broker flexibility — are driving the need for more sophisticated ‘one-to-many’ systems,” said Brian Donnellan, President and CEO of Bright MLS. “We don’t see this as a passing trend, but as a fundamental shift in what brokers and MLSs now need from the market. Ocusell helps simplify that complexity while supporting efficiency, flexibility, and strong marketplace practices.”Some of the additional states as part of this expansion include: Michigan, Rhode Island, Ohio, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Texas to Ocusell’s network, as well as additional MLSs joining Ocusell’s existing presence in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, the Mid-Atlantic, New Jersey and New York.Several of the partnering MLSs provided comments in support of this launch:“As the industry continues to evolve, Realcomp remains committed to the discovery of new technology tools that enable greater efficiencies and productivity for our subscribers,” said Karen Kage, CEO Realcomp II Ltd. “Ocusell offers new, sophisticated options for innovation with value, along with ease of use in their integration and implementation. We are greatly looking forward to this partnership.”“State-Wide MLS is committed to providing our brokerage community the tools they need to streamline their processes. Partnering with Ocusell reduces friction for brokerages by simplifying workflows across systems, ultimately saving time by eliminating duplicate entry when possible,” said State-Wide MLS CEO Philip Tedesco.“Duplicate listing entries are often an expensive and frustrating operational challenge for brokerages of all sizes. As an MLS, we must do everything possible to support our broker relationships and improve listing efficiency. Mid Georgia MLS has found that Ocusell provides the right solution. By offering Ocusell’s add/edit platform, we will simplify listing workflows, save subscribers time and money, and improve data accuracy, benefiting not only our subscribers but consumers as well,” said Suzanne Beers, CEO Mid Georgia MLS.Ocusell will be at the NAR conference June 14th-16th to share more details about these partnerships and others to be announced this quarter. Visit us on the show floor at the Bright MLS booth or book a meeting time here: https://meetings.hubspot.com/d-jackson-vp-of-strategic-partnerships-ocusell?uuid=32c69738-9d68-4b51-a694-d186440fd096 About OcusellOcusell delivers advanced listing infrastructure solutions for brokerages and MLSs. This single-point data entry system reduces compliance risk, increases data sovereignty, improves listing visibility, and significantly cuts down the time agents and staff spend creating and managing listings. On average, Ocusell reduces listing time by up to 75% and prevents compliance errors by over 85%. Its enhanced List Plus™ platform empowers brokerages with a macro-level dashboard, giving them a high level view of all their listings in real time. Ocusell is also part of a joint venture with Bright MLS to co-develop and license advanced technology solutions and services for brokers, agents and MLSs. For additional details, visit ocusell.com.

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