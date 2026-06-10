Lab Coat Goes Beyond Healthcare: Estheticians and Nail Designers Adopt Slim Uniform in Brazil

Jaleca slim lab coat — worn by estheticians, nail designers and healthcare professionals across Brazil

Jaleca reports growth from beauty and wellness professionals adopting the lab coat as their professional identity across Brazil

The lab coat has become a statement of professional identity beyond healthcare in Brazil” — Jaleca Team

IPATINGA, MINAS GERAIS, BRAZIL, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 200,000 units sold and nationwide delivery, Jaleca (jaleca.com.br) reports a clear cultural shift: estheticians, nail designers, massage therapists, nutritionists and physical therapists are incorporating the slim lab coat into their daily work routine — and demand for models that combine functionality with elegance has never been higher.

The lab coat, traditionally associated with doctors, dentists and clinics, is finding new ground across the Brazilian labor market. Professionals from the beauty and wellness sector are adopting the uniform as a symbol of identity, hygiene and credibility with their clients.

"The esthetician wearing a lab coat, the nail designer in a slim uniform, the massage therapist in a colorful coat — they are all telling their clients: this is a real professional. The lab coat has become a statement of professional identity," says the Jaleca team.

Founded in Brazil and serving professionals nationwide, Jaleca specializes in lab coats and professional uniforms for the healthcare and wellness sectors. With more than 200,000 units sold, the company offers models ranging from size XS to 3XL, featuring technical fabrics with bidirectional elastane and tailored cuts designed specifically for the female body.

The store holds a 4.9-star rating on Google, offers free shipping to Southeast Brazil on orders above R$499, installment payments up to 3x interest-free and a 5% discount for PIX payments.

Brazil's beauty and aesthetics sector generates over R$47 billion per year and is among the fastest-growing industries in the country. More professionals are seeking a look that conveys trust, hygiene and care to their clients — and the lab coat is becoming the answer.

Jaleca serves medical professionals, dentists, nurses, physical therapists, nutritionists, veterinarians, estheticians, nail designers and massage therapists across all Brazilian states.

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