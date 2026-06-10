In Election Prep: Stories, Democracy, Public Discourse & Leadership On Electric Ladies Podcast with Guest Melissa Rowley

Joan Michelson, Electric Ladies Podcast Electric Ladies Podcast logo Melissa Jun Rowley, "Beyond the Mic Drop"

Discussions on June 17th in DC & on ELP explore how individuals and communities can harness stories to shift power and policy and drive civic engagement

Melissa offers practical insights on how to tell when the narratives we're hearing are not fact, and how they influence culture and policy. She encourages people to use their voice creatively.” — Joan Michelson

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electric Ladies Podcast host Joan Michelson sits down with journalist, entrepreneur, and author Melissa Jun Rowley for two timely conversations on the role of narrative in democracy, leadership, and public discourse ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Their conversation on Electric Ladies Podcast (live now on all podcast platforms) explores how individuals and communities can more effectively harness narrative to influence culture and policy at a time when AI, misinformation, and political polarization are transforming the information landscape.Michelson and Rowley discuss why the ability to recognize, question, and communicate narratives has become increasingly important for leaders, advocates, and engaged citizens alike, and provide practical tips.At the event on June 17th at Bus Boys & Poets in Washington, DC, Michelson and Rowley will engage community members on how narratives can shift culture and policy. The event includes Samantha Schmidt of Mom's Clean Air Force, Sweta Chakraborty of We Don't Have Time, social sculptor Philippa Hughes and the audience in a roundtable format."Stories don't just reflect the world around us—they influence what we believe, what we protect, and what we become," said Rowley, author of the new book, Beyond the Mic Drop: How Our Stories Shift Culture, Power, and Policy, which offers frameworks for understanding the narratives impacting each of our lives, organizations, and communities. "In an era filled with First Amendment infringements and competing visions for the future, the ability to speak up, as well as recognize, question, and tell stories responsibly have become some of the most important skills we can develop.""At a time when many people feel overwhelmed," Michelson said, "Melissa offers practical insights to help all of us step back and look at the narratives we might be unconsciously accepting as fact. She highlights how important it is to understand (a) that these indeed are only narratives and not fact; and (b) how those narratives influence culture and policy. She encourages people to embrace and use their voices in novel ways, based on her many years in journalism and communications.”Throughout the conversation on Electric Ladies Podcast, Michelson and Rowley examine how narratives can drive traction, including which ideas and voices are amplified, and who gets to actively participate in the decisions affecting their communities and institutions.Michelson and Rowley challenge listeners -- and will challenge the attendees on June 17th -- to think more critically about any media, including social media. They also encourage audiences to consider how they can use their own voices to engage more effectively in democracy and public discourse.The episode on Electric Ladies Podcast is available now on electricladiespodcast.com - and on all podcast platforms (Spotify, Apple, iHeart, TuneIn, Stitcher, etc.)About Joan Michelson and Electric Ladies PodcastJoan Michelson is an award-winning journalist, executive, speaker, career advisor and host of Electric Ladies Podcast and CEO of Green Connections Media with deep experience in media, business and policy. The podcast features conversations with women leaders, innovators, and changemakers shaping the future of business, sustainability, technology, policy, and society. Through insightful interviews and practical takeaways, Electric Ladies Podcast highlights the ideas and people driving progress across sectors. Electric Ladies Podcast is a wholly-owned program of Green Connections Media LLC.About Melissa Jun RowleyMelissa Jun Rowley is an author, social, gender, and environmental justice activist, and media and tech entrepreneur. She began her career as a journalist with CNN, the Associated Press, and BBC News, and then went on to build ventures and initiatives that bridge culture and narrative equity. In 2025, she founded Climate Mic Drop™, a platform convening frontline voices, artists, and policymakers to reimagine how stories about protecting people and our planet are told. She is currently pursuing a Mid-Career Master in Public Administration at Harvard Kennedy School.

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