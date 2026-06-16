Sayvant Adds BMJ clinical intelligence to Turn Ambient Documentation Into Real-Time Acute Care Clinical Decision Support

Sayvant Logo BMJ clinical intelligence

The partnership addresses a persistent gap in emergency and hospital medicine: clinical evidence that arrives too late to change the decision

Putting BMJ clinical intelligence inside the Sayvant workflow means clinicians get both documentation that holds up and guidance they can trust, without ever leaving the encounter.” — Justin Mardjuki, CEO of Sayvant

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sayvant, the ambient clinical documentation platform built by and for acute care physicians, today announced a partnership with BMJ clinical intelligence, the expert-curated clinical knowledge graph from BMJ Group, to deliver real-time, evidence-based clinical guidance within the Sayvant platform. Both organizations are united by a shared mission to strengthen clinical judgment and reduce friction in every encounter.

The BMJ clinical intelligence knowledge graph is a structured, computable representation of BMJ Group's proprietary, continuously updated, evidence-based clinical information. It contains millions of data points across diseases, symptoms, treatments, drug interactions, and genetic markers.

The integration connects Sayvant's ambient documentation platform directly to the BMJ clinical intelligence knowledge graph. As a clinician works through an encounter, Sayvant queries the BMJ clinical intelligence knowledge graph in real time, surfacing ranked differential diagnoses, drug-disease interaction warnings, and protocol prompts specific to that patient's presentation. Every recommendation is traceable to the underlying evidence.

Emergency medicine physicians operate under extreme cognitive load, making split-second decisions with incomplete data. Cognitive overload, documentation lag, and fragmented systems increase risk. Ambient AI has reduced charting time but has not yet evolved into true clinical decision support. Traditional CDS tools remain driven by static EMR rules that rarely reflect the dynamic, real-time context of patient care. This partnership represents a shift from passive reference tools to active, ambient intelligence.

"Clinicians using Sayvant already finish their shifts with cleaner notes and better charge capture. What they've been asking for is a platform that also helps them think through the hard cases in real time," said Justin Mardjuki, CEO of Sayvant. "BMJ clinical intelligence has built one of the most rigorous clinical knowledge graphs in the world, designed and curated by physicians, grounded in evidence you can actually trace. Putting that inside the workflow means clinicians get both documentation that holds up and guidance they can trust, without ever leaving the encounter."

"BMJ clinical intelligence is designed to be used at the moment a clinical decision is being made, not referenced afterwards," said Dr. Kieran Walsh, Clinical Director at BMJ Group. "Sayvant puts it exactly there, inside the encounter, specific to the patient, while there is still time to act on it. That is what evidence-based medicine is supposed to look like in practice, and it is why this partnership made sense to us."

Vituity, one of the largest physician-owned and physician-led partnerships in the United States, served as an early design partner in building and validating the integration. Vituity worked with both Sayvant and BMJ clinical intelligence to pressure-test the platform against the operational realities of high-volume emergency departments, with a focus on reducing cognitive load and standardizing care quality across clinicians and shifts.

This combination delivers comprehensive benefits across the continuum of care, focusing on three core areas: enhanced clinical quality and diagnostic accuracy, optimized workflow and protocol adherence, and reduced documentation burden and operational efficiency.

About Sayvant

Sayvant is the ambient documentation platform built by acute care physicians. It generates defensible notes and delivers real-time clinical and quality safeguards, helping clinicians spend less time documenting and more time focused on patient care. Health systems and physician groups use Sayvant to strengthen documentation integrity, improve charge capture, and support more consistent, high-quality care. Learn more at Sayvant.com.

About BMJ Group

BMJ Group is a healthcare knowledge provider with a vision of helping to create a healthier world. We share knowledge and expertise to improve experiences and outcomes worldwide. See our full list of products and resources at bmj.com/company, and more information on BMJ clinical intelligence at clinicalintelligence.bmj.com.

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