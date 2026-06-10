Palm Beach Gardens Sixth Grader Grows Peer-Led Computer Camp, Quadrupling Participation in Just One Year

Kids Teaching Kids Logo Heath Neer teaches a student camper Heath Neer, student instructors, and student campers Instructors taking questions from campers

Kids Teaching Kids Academy taught 20 students from Riviera Beach and West Palm Beach how to build their own computers, and use AI

My favorite part was watching everyone get excited when their computers finally turned on and they realized they built them themselves.” — Heath Neer, founder of Kids Teaching Kids Academy

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twenty students from Riviera Beach and West Palm Beach went home this month with new computers they built themselves and a new understanding of the technology shaping today's world. It was all part of the second annual Kids Teaching Kids Academy, a free peer-led educational initiative founded and run by 12-year-old student entrepreneur and rising seventh grader Heath Neer of Palm Beach Gardens.What began in 2025 with just five students and one instructor (Heath) has rapidly evolved into a growing technology education program with five student teachers, which served 20 students in year two. This year's expanded curriculum introduced participants not only to computer hardware and assembly, but also to artificial intelligence and digital literacy skills designed to prepare students for an increasingly technology-driven future.In a unique twist, all of the teaching was delivered by students— Heath and the other sixth graders he had trained prior to the start of camp. At the conclusion of the weeklong program, every participant took home the computer they built.The idea for Kids Teaching Kids Academy was born from Heath's belief that students should have greater access to technology education at an earlier age. Inspired by his own passion for computers and innovation, he created the program to help young people gain exposure to technology, build confidence, develop skills, and have their very own computer at home."This started because I wanted to share something I love with other students," Heath said. "When we did our first camp last year, there were just five students and me. This year we had 20 students and five student teachers, which was really cool. My favorite part was watching everyone get excited when their computers finally turned on and they realized they built them themselves. I hope we can keep growing the camp and give even more students the chance to learn about technology, AI, and coding."The camp's rapid growth reflects increasing demand for hands-on technology education and student-led learning opportunities. In preparation for this year's program, Heath dedicated more than 100 hours to developing curriculum, lesson plans, training materials, and instructional resources, while also preparing the camp's team of student teachers.The week concluded with a celebratory graduation ceremony where students received their computers and camp leaders marked another successful year of growth. In a lighthearted moment, Heath and one of the instructors received a "pie in the face" to celebrate the students' achievements and cap off the week."What started as Heath's idea around our kitchen table has grown into something much bigger than we ever imagined," said Brian Neer, Heath's father and founder of Neer Venture Partners. "As a parent, it's been incredibly rewarding to watch him transform a personal passion into a program that is making a meaningful impact on other students. The growth we've seen in just one year has been remarkable. We're especially grateful to The Weiss School for providing such a supportive home for the camp."He added, "As we look toward the future, we welcome conversations with technology companies, educational institutions, community leaders, and individuals who share our belief that early exposure to technology can change lives. Whether through equipment donations, sponsorships, mentorship, or guest speakers, there are many ways to help us expand the program's reach and impact."As planning begins for 2027, Kids Teaching Kids Academy is exploring opportunities to expand programming, increase participation, and build new partnerships that will help bring hands-on technology education, mentorship, and career exploration opportunities to even more students.For more information about Kids Teaching Kids Academy, contact Brian Neer at brian@neerventurepartners.com.About Kids Teaching Kids Academy, Inc.Kids Teaching Kids Academy, Inc. is a peer-led educational initiative founded and run by student entrepreneur Heath Neer to introduce students to computer literacy, coding, artificial intelligence, and digital skills through hands-on learning led by fellow students. Created to expand access to technology education and inspire the next generation of innovators, the organization provides free programming focused on computer building, problem-solving, creativity, and digital literacy while helping students gain confidence in their ability to learn and succeed in technology-related fields.

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