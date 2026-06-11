TCSL's Celebration of Grand Opening of MLK Center for Scientific Excellence with Homecoming Ribbon Cutting in the Hill

The Citizen Science Lab www.thecitizensciencelab.org The dream is here!

A historic Hill District landmark reopens as a state-of-the-art STEM center dedicated to inspiring the next generation of innovators.

The MLK Center for Scientific Excellence is more than a building. It is a promise to the Hill District and to all of Pittsburgh.” — Dr. Andre Samuel

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Citizen Science Lab (TCSL) proudly invites the community, partners, and supporters to attend the official Homecoming Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Martin MLK Center for Scientific Excellence on Friday, June 19, 2026, at 10:00 AM.Located in Pittsburgh’s historic Hill District, the newly renovated MLK Center represents a transformative investment in equitable STEM access, workforce development, and community revitalization. Once a dormant space, the building has been reimagined into a state-of-the-art, community-centered science hub designed to inspire curiosity, innovation, and opportunity for learners of all ages.The Homecoming event will celebrate not only the opening of a new facility, but the return of a vital community asset. The Center proudly honors the legacy of the original space as a learning hub, while ushering in a new era of scientific exploration and education.The event will include:Official ribbon cutting ceremony with remarks from community leaders and TCSL leadershipGuided tours of advanced laboratory spaces and learning environmentsLive demonstrations of hands-on STEM programmingOpportunities to connect with educators, partners, and youth participants“The MLK Center for Scientific Excellence is more than a building. It is a promise to the Hill District and to all of Pittsburgh,” said Dr. Andre Samuel , Founder and CEO of The Citizen Science Lab. “We are creating a space where everyone can see themselves as scientists, innovators, and leaders, while ensuring our community has access to the tools and opportunities needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.”The Center will serve as TCSL’s headquarters and expand its capacity to deliver high-quality, hands-on STEM programming, workforce pathways, and community engagement initiatives to over 1,000 participants annually. TCSL will continue to operate its South Hills location.This event is free and open to the public. Community members, educators, funders, and media are encouraged to attend and celebrate this milestone moment.Event Details:What: Homecoming Ribbon Cutting CeremonyWhen: Tuesday, June 19, 2026 | 10:00 AMWhere: MLK Center for Scientific Excellence, 636 Herron Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219For more information, to RSVP, or to schedule media coverage, please contact David Felipe Hernandez at dfelipe@thecitizensciencelab.org.About The Citizen Science LabThe Citizen Science Lab (TCSL) is a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing accessible, hands-on STEM education experiences for youth and communities historically underrepresented in science. Through innovative programming and state-of-the-art laboratory environments, TCSL empowers learners to explore, experiment, and pursue pathways in STEM fields.

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