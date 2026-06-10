HBS Expands Federal Lobbying Practice with Addition of Andrew Fisher as Principal

Former USDA Chief of Staff brings firsthand experience running the programs producers rely on every day

Andrew has been on the inside of the programs that matter most to American agriculture. His experience at USDA and on Capitol Hill gives HBS clients a clear advantage on the issues moving right now.” — HBS CEO Andy Blunt

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HBS today announced the addition of Andrew Fisher as Principal on the HBS Federal team . Andrew joins the firm after serving as Chief of Staff for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Production and Conservation mission area, which houses the Farm Service Agency, the Risk Management Agency, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service. HBS CEO Andy Blunt said , “Andrew has been on the inside of the programs that matter most to American agriculture. His experience at USDA and on Capitol Hill gives HBS Federal clients a clear advantage on the issues moving right now. From the Farm Bill to crop insurance to disaster relief, he knows how decisions get made and how to get answers for clients.”As Chief of Staff for Farm Production and Conservation at USDA, Andrew oversaw policy strategy, congressional engagement, regulatory implementation, and media for the mission area. His work covered the implementation of the Farmer Bridge Assistance Program, Supplemental Disaster Relief Program payments to producers, and the Expanding Access to Risk Protection.Before joining USDA, Andrew served as a Legislative Assistant to U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell and previously held the same position with former U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, now Chairman of HBS Leadership Strategies Advisory Services. Earlier in his career, Andrew was Manager of Congressional Relations at the National Pork Producers Council and held legislative positions with Representatives Sam Graves and Kristi Noem. He also served as a Policy Advisor and Confidential Assistant in the Farm Production and Conservation mission area during the first Trump administration.Andrew grew up on a farrow-to-wean hog operation and helped his grandfather background cattle. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from the University of Missouri. The HBS Federal team represents clients before Congress and the executive branch on the issues shaping their industries and operations. The practice is ranked among the top performing lobbying firms in Washington and is backed by the full HBS national platform across federal and state government affairs and public affairs.ABOUT HBSHBS is a bipartisan national government affairs and advocacy firm that works with companies, associations, and other organizations to advance and protect their interests before Congress, federal agencies, and state governments across the country. Established in 2018 by Andy Blunt and Gregg Hartley, HBS operates twelve offices across the United States. The firm maintains one of the nation's largest networks of state lobbyists with capital offices in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. The HBS Federal Government Affairs group serves clients from Washington, D.C. and is ranked among the top performing lobbying firms. The firm's Public Affairs practice builds full-scale communications strategies for clients in high-stakes policy environments and reputation challenges. Former U.S. Senator Roy Blunt leads the firm's Leadership Strategies Advisory Services group in Washington, a specialized executive team that provides a comprehensive whole-of-government advisory service that is tailored to the needs of a specific organization.

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